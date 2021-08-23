Prosecution of suspected terrorism sponsors key to checking insecurity

On May 4, this year, the Attorney General and Minister of Justice of the Federation, Mr. Abubakar Malami, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), while addressing journalists at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, announced that the Federal Government had begun profiling some highly-placed Nigerians suspected of financing terrorism in the country for prosecution.

Malami stated that some suspects had been arrested and that their prosecution would commence with the resumption of courts following the suspension of the strike by the Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN).

However, three months after the end of the strike, the promised prosecution is yet to start at any court of competent jurisdiction.

This delay has elicited reactions from some Nigerians. One of such came from human rights activist, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN). Relying on the Freedom of Information (FOI) Act of 2011, the senior lawyer requested the details regarding the charges and when such charges were filed against the 400 suspected sponsors of terrorism.

Falana gave the Office of the Attorney General and Minister of Justice a timeline of seven days within which to respond to his letter. New Telegraph commends the Federal Government for coming to terms with the reality that a major way to check the devastating grip of terrorism and other acts of criminology on populace is to make conscious efforts to unmask and prosecute their sponsors.

We equally extend kudos to Nigerians and other Nongovernmental Organisations (NGOs) for keeping a close eye over the Federal Government’s promise to bring the financiers of terrorism to justice, since the country cannot wait indefinitely for their prosecution to commence.

Government is exceedingly sensitive to being left entirely in the hands of the ruling elite. Persons and other stakeholders outside the rooms and corridors of power should constantly rise to the challenge of providing feedback to the governing elite to enable them to feel the pulse of the people.

In all fairness, the governing elite should constantly be in regular communication exchange with the people in order to appreciate the circumstances, helping them to make certain expectations and equally assisting the government with the tips towards quality performance.

It is in this context that the intervention of the Special Assistant on Media and Public Affairs in the Office Attorney General and Minister of Justice of Federation, Dr. Umar Jubrilu Gwandu, cannot be glossed over. Pointing out that the prosecution process is on-going,

Gwandu, however, remarked: “A judicial process and legal determination are not like school quiz competitions or soccer matches, where winners and losers are easily stated.

“Litigation process,” he went on, “may be complexly convoluted where multifaceted perspectives are viewed and reviewed. It may take nations that claim sophistication in technology and highly motivated skilled manpower with exceptional security intelligence many years

to target, apprehend or prosecute some people accused of terrorism activities…” Gwandu is, and will always be entitled to his opinion, but his comments portray him as one who might not have been adequately briefed by his principal or one who’s work and that of principal appear to be at variance.

This quote by his principal tends to shed light on this. “As you will actually know some time back,” the Attorney General and Minister of Justice of the Federation noted: “There were certain convictions of Nigerians allegedly involved in terrorism in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

That gave rise to a wider and far-reaching investigation in Nigeria and I am happy to report that arising from the wider average investigation that has been conducted in Nigeria, a number of people, both institutional and otherwise, were found to be culpable…… on reasonable grounds for suspicion of terrorism financing.”

At all times, every human endeavour is taxing and requires far more than a minimalistic effort for the actualization of a heart-warming result.

To some extent, we will agree with Gwandu that: “Litigation process may be completely convoluted where multifaceted perspectives are viewed and revised.”

But New Telegraph finds it difficult to believe that the urgent task of unmasking and prosecuting financiers of terrorism should be undertaken without a timeline, as the media aide of the Attorney General and Minister of Justice of the Federation would want us to believe.

We wish to state unequivocally that three months should constitute more than enough time to commence the diligent prosecution of the suspected financiers of terrorism.

Rather than subject the terrorists and their sponsors to the demands of justice, there has regrettably been a haste to declare them “repentant terrorists”.

The 1999 Constitution clearly specifies that the holder of the post of the Attorney General and Minister of Federation must be a person with some years’ experience after being called to the bar. But sadly, the constitution is silent on whether or not the occupant of the post will be a member of a political party.

The position of Attorney General and Minister of Justice of the Federation is a highly strategic post that should not be occupied by a member of a political party, given the adverse effects of partisanship on such a position and its occupant.

The speed with which the Federal Government embarked on extensive military presence in the South- East, the securing a court judgment proscribing the Independent Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), the arrest of its leader, Mr. Nnamdi Kanu, the storming on the residence of another activist, Mr. Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, despite public condemnations, is well-known.

New Telegraph enjoins the good people of Nigeria not to resign to fate but to continue to use all the relevant means to constantly push for the immediate prosecution of the terrorists and their financiers. A three-month period is enough time to start their prosecution. Justice delayed is justice denied.

