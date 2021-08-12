Sports

Prosecutor wraps up grilling of ex-FIFA boss, Blatter

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

A Swiss prosecutor on Thursday wrapped up four days of final interviews with former FIFA President Sepp Blatter in a long-running investigation into a suspected fraudulent payment in 2011.

Former world football chief Blatter, 85, has met with a federal prosecutor every day since Monday for final hearings in the case that shook the sport.

Blatter is being investigated over a two million Swiss franc ($2.2 million, 1.85 million euro) payment to Michel Platini, who was then in charge of European football’s governing body UEFA.

The final hearings took place in Zurich, where FIFA has its headquarters.

“It’s over. It was the last day,” Blatter’s spokesman Thomas Renggli told AFP after Thursday’s fourth straight day of interviews.

Blatter was forced to stand down in 2015 and was originally banned by FIFA for eight years, later reduced to six, over ethics breaches when he authorised what prosecutors termed a “disloyal payment” to Platini — in other words, one made in his interests rather than FIFA’s.

The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland said in a statement ahead of the hearings: “Conducting final interviews does not allow any conclusions to be drawn about the outcome of criminal proceedings (discontinuation, penalty order or indictment).”
*Courtesy: AFP

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Disqualified Nigerian Athletes Protest in Tokyo

Posted on Author Reporter

  On Friday, July 30, 2021, the disqualified Nigerian athletes at the Tokyo Olympics protested the Athletics Integrity Unit’s (AIU) action against them, accusing the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) of carelessness. Earlier this week, 10 Nigerian athletes were disqualified from competing in the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The athletes were disqualified for failing to […]
Sports

Shofoluwe’s death reflects ex-footballers’ travails –Etim Esin

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Minister, NFF mourn ‘Dean of Defence’ Ex-international Etim Esin said late former Green Eagles teammate Yisa Shofoluwe could have escaped death if there were retirement benefits for footballers in Nigeria. Sofouwe died on Tuesday at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital at the age of 54. The Maroc ’88 Africa Cup of Nations bronze medalist […]
Sports

Euro roundup: Bayern edge past Freiburg to extend Bundesliga lead

Posted on Author Reporter

*Robert Lewandowski sets record with 21 goals in 16 matches *Napoli crush Fiorentina 6-0 as Milan report two Covid positives Thomas Müller set up one goal and scored a second-half winner as Bayern Munich  edged past Freiburg 2-1 on Sunday to end their opponents’ five-game winning run and extend their own lead at the top of the Bundesliga […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica