Prospective retirees trained on post-retirement survival strategies

The University of Ibadan (UI) on Tuesday trained no fewer than 100 prospective retirees of the institution on how to live a quality and better life after retirement. NAN reports that the event held in Ibadan was themed: “Living Good and Well after Retirement.” The step became necessary for them to have a healthy and happy life after retirement.

In his remarks, Prof. Ifeanyi Onyeonoru, the Director of UI Career Development and Counselling Centre, said that purpose of the event was to acquaint retirees with adequate information on living a healthy, worthy post-work life and being happy. Also, Prof. Bayo Oluwole of the Department of Counselling and Human Development Study, said workers should know that there was an entry and exit period in any workplace, saying “life is in phases.

” Oluwole said that many workers must adjust to retirement whether they retire voluntarily or compulsorily. According to him, there is a need for them to develop a positive coping strategy to enjoy retirement. Also, an Agriculture business expert, Bimbo Yeshua, lamented that some workers who were about to retire have fear in their minds because they never prepared for their retirements. “What we are doing is to kill their fear; for them to know that there is life after retirement; we are going to take them through some practicals for them to make even more money than when they are still in service. “We are going to talk about informal and agricultural business areas where they can make money. “Corruption has hindered the government’s plan for the retirees,” Yeshua said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...