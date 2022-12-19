Business

Prosper Africa to boost African export with $170m

White House’s Prosper Africa initiative has announced an ambitious set of multimillion- dollar investments to boost African exports and infrastructure and mobilise private investment to accelerate African innovation. Prosper Africa is the U.S. Government initiative to increase two-way trade and investment between African nations and the United States.

 

The announcement was made in the Business Forum’s Deal Room – held on the second day of the U.S. Africa Leaders’ Summit – which brought together African heads of state, and U.S. and African investors, business leaders, and government officials to advance trade and investment partnerships that create jobs and drive inclusive and sustainable growth on both sides of the Atlantic. In the Deal Room, hosted by Prosper Africa, U.S. and African businesses and investors announced new and expanded commitments for the first time in a live, fivehour broadcast.

 

Prosper Africa’s Chief Operating Officer, Leslie Marbury, said: “Africa offers some of the greatest growth opportunities for shared prosperity in African nations and the United States. We are committed to investing in Africa’s transformative growth and untapped market opportunities.

“On behalf of the U.S. Government, Prosper Africa is excited to announce bold commitments that reflect the Africa of today – home to the world’s largest free trade area, growing economies, and an increasingly young, urban, and digitally connected population.”

 

