Prosperity Cup Final: EGM FC defeat Odioma FC, win N5m prize

Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

The 2022 Douye Diri Prosperity Football Tournament ended on Tuesday evening with Eternal Grace Football Club defeating Odioma Football Club to clinch the cup and a cash prize of N5 million.

At the well contested final, played at the Sampson Siasia Sports Complex, EGM edged their opponents 2-1 with all three goals being scored in the second half.

For finishing second, Odioma FC smiled home with N2.5 million while Agbere FC got N1 million for their bronze finish.

The goals that got EGM FC the victory were scored by Onyema Ben and Stephen Harry, while Ayibakepreye Kumolayefa scored the only goal for Odioma F.C of Brass.

Speaking to the players at the end of the match, Governor Douye Diri who watched the game till the end, congratulated all of them especially the winner of the tournament for a job well done.

“It gives me great pleasure today to be here physically to see the very satisfying and technical performance in this finals. This can be compared to any finals in the world, because the standard of play is very high and I can tell you that footballers are here in Bayelsa State.”

Also speaking, the Director General of the tournament Onoh Kelvin Akpe said that the event was open for everybody to partake in.

