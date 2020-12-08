Prostitute held over 40-year-old patron’s death in P’Harcourt brothel

A sex worker, name withheld, has been arrested by the police after a 40-year-old man, Enuduisu Godday Odili, died in her room at a brothel in the Mile 2 area of Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Odili, a native of Delta State, was hale and hearty the night he visited the brothel at Azikiwe Street, Mile 2, Diobu, but ended up dead the next morning, after he spent the night with her.

A source said Odili’s brother, Chukwuemeka Odili, called his mobile line the following morning when he didn’t hear from him only to be told that he had died and that he should rush down to the Azikiwe Divisional Police Headquarters, Iloabouchi, Mile 2, Diobu.

On hearing the news, Chukwuemeka and a few other family members rushed down to the police station, where the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) appealed to them for calm so that the police could carry out a thorough investigation to unravel the circumstances under which he died.

Chukwuemeka has called for a thorough investigation to unravel the circumstances that led to his brother’s death. He also called on the Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan, to ensure justice is served in the matter.

Meanwhile, the brothel has been shut down following the incident. This forced an exodus of the sex workers in the brothel, located on a road which accommodates about half a dozen other brothels, filled with semi-naked ladies compete for customers.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Nnamdi Omoni, said the lady who camped the deceased in her room in the brothel had been arrested by the Azikiwe Divisional Police Headquarters. Omoni added that the matter had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department, Port Harcourt for further investigation.

