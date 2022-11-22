Protect Nigerian students from deportation, NANS urges Dabiri, UK envoy

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), has expressed concerns over difficulties facing their members studying in the United Kingdom.

Consequently, they called on the nation’s envoy to the UK, Ambassador Sarafa Ishola, and the Chairperson, Nigerian Diaspora Commission( NIDCOM), AbikeDabiri- Erewa, to save the distressed students from deportation.

The call was contained in a statement signed by Akinteye Babatunde Afeez, NANS Nat Vice President (External Affairs). While lamenting the hardship faced by Nigerians on academic pursuit in the UK, the body also called on the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN), to double down efforts to ease the difficulties of disappear students by ensuring availability of forex.

The shortage they said has complicated life for their colleagues in the UK. The statement reads: “We are calling on the Nigerian Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Ambassador Sarafa Ishola, Hon. Abike Dabiri and the Federal Ministry of Education to take actionable steps with respect to the hardship facing Nigerian students in the diaspora

