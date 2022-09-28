News Top Stories

Protect your people by arming Amotekun–Obi tells Akeredolu

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, has thrown his weight behind Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on his quest to arm Amotekun Corps in order to effectively secure the lives and property of his people. According to Obi, Akeredolu must continue to take every necessary step to protect his state, adding that the governor is doing the right thing.

While emphasising that Akeredolu had referenced himself in the minds of the peopleasaleader whospeaks truth at all times, irrespective of the consequences, the LP candidate described the governor as representative of what Nigerians desire at the moment. Obi stated this yesterday inOndoStateduringacondolence visit to the governor at the Presidential Lodge, Government House, Alagbaka, Akure.

He said: “I urge you to continue in that direction. You represent one of those things Nigerians desire; ability to speak the truth no matter the consequences. “What is lacking in Nige-ria is that we choose to keep quiet when things are going wrong. You have a man here who always speaks when things are going wrong, and I urge you to continue.

“Arm those special security people. Take every step toprotectyourpeople. Itisimportantanditisyourduty. I’m happy that you are speaking out always when necessary. May God Almighty continue to be with you and bless all of you!” Obi condoled with the governor on the death of his mother, Lady Evangelist GraceAkeredolu, JP, praying God to grant her eternal rest. The LP presidential standard- bearer equally used the occasion to commiserate with the governor over the sad incident at St Francis’ CatholicChurch, Owo, where 41 people were killed and several others injured. Inhisresponse, Akeredolu appreciated Obi and his entourage for finding time to visit him. Akeredolu, who said what happened on June 5 at St Francis’ Catholic Church, Owo, was horrendous, also described the sad incident as unexpected and uncommon, especially in the southern part of the country. On the death of his mother, the governor said she would surely be missed even though she left at the ripe age of 90 years.

 

