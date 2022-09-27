News

Protect your people by arming Amotekun – Peter Obi tells Akeredolu

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has backed Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on his quest to arm the Amotekun Corps in order to effectively secure the lives and property of his people.

According to Obi, Akeredolu must continue to take every necessary step to protect his state, adding that the governor is doing the right thing.

While emphasising that Akeredolu had referenced himself in the minds of the people as a leader who speaks truth at all times irrespective of the consequences, the LP candidate described the governor as the representative of what Nigerians desire at the moment.

Obi stated this on Tuesday in Ondo State during a condolence visit to the Governor at the Presidential Lodge, Government House, Alagbaka, Akure.

He said: “I urge you to continue in that direction. You represent one of those things Nigerians desire, ability to speak the truth no matter the consequences.

“What is lacking in Nigeria is that we choose to keep quiet when things are going wrong. You have a man here who always speaks when things are going wrong, and I urge you to continue.

“I urge you to continue in that direction. You represent one of those things Nigerians desire, ability to speak the truth no matter the consequences.”

 

Our Reporters

