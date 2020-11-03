Protect yourselves, police tell Nigerians

‘Officers, men’s morale too low after EndSARS’ violence, humiliation

Police yesterday said the morale of officers

and men of the force was still too low to be

able to provide security for Nigerians.

A Divisional Police Officer (DPO), who said

this in Abuja, said Nigerians should rather find a way

to protect themselves from thugs, hoodlums and miscreants

during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The DPO, according to PRNigeria, spoke at a joint

meeting of law enforcement officers in the areas affected

by the violence which dogged the EndSARS protest.

The officer, whose name was not disclosed, said

Nigerians should not anticipate getting adequate security

from the police during the ember months and the

Yuletide.

The meeting, attended by officers of the Nigerian

military, security, intelligence and response agencies,

analysed how the violent assaults on innocent security

personnel during the protest significantly dampened the

morale of many servicemen and women.

“In these ember months, and up to the Christmas

period and the New Year, I doubt if any of the security

services can guarantee maximum security as usual.

There is no way we can discharge our statutory responsibilities

and function when we have become soft

targets of miscreants and violent persons,” the

DPO said.

The officer added that it would be difficult for

him to allow any of his officers and men to be

drafted to a life-threatening beat or assignment

during the Yuletide.

He said: “Our destroyed facilities are yet to be

reconstructed and rehabilitated and our looted

armouries are yet to be restocked. When our men

and women are yet to get over the humiliation

of the atrocities committed by the same people

we are charged to protect, how can we return to

our duty posts?”

Also at the meeting, a Customs officer, said “it

is unfortunate that the anti-police attitude and

hostility was also extended to other members of the law

enforcement community such as the Nigeria Customs

Service, Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Nigeria

Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the Correctional

Service, Vehicle Inspection Officers and even

the military, who also suffered losses in the aftermath

of the EndSARS violence”.

The Force Police Public Relations Officer (FPPRO),

DCP Frank Mba, neither picked his calls nor responded

to a text message for his to confirm whether the police

were reluctant or not to provide security for Nigerians

during and after the Yuletide.

However, after the protest, which led to the loss of

lives, including that of the police personnel, the Inspector-

General of Police (IG), Mohammed Adamu, directed

policemen to henceforth, protect themselves against any

attack by hoodlums.

The IG gave the directives during an on-the-spot-assessment

of the security situation in the Federal Capital

Territory (FCT).

He said: “If anybody touches or assaults you, you can

also protect yourself.”

Despite this, however, police personnel, who preferred

anonymity, said they were still sceptical of returning

to their duty posts, especially in volatile areas.

Like this: Like Loading...