Protecting Civic Space: Responsibilities of the media, others

Ever since Nigeria jettisoned military rule and embraced democracy, there has been a series of activities geared at moving all aspects of the government forward and defending the rights of all her citizens. Protecting the civic space and giving voices to the masses, who would otherwise have no voice was the topic of discussion at a conference recently organised by the Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ) in partnership with the MacArthur Foundation, Ford Foundation and others who supported the event. The conference had the theme: ‘Hushed voices and the media’s defence of the civic space.’

The panellists, who were invited to do justice to the topic, were people from different professions who had suffered an abuse of their rights or people who spoke up for the rights of other less privileged persons. Bukola Samuel-Wemimo, a media personality and a broadcast journalist who works at Channels Television, was the moderator during the panel discussion and she asked most of the questions which were on the minds of the invited journalists and the wider audience at home alike. Mr. Debo Adedayo, an entertainer more popularly known as ‘Mr. Macaroni’, shared his personal experience at the Lekki Tollgate during the 2020 #EndSARS protests which rocked the nation.

He said he was brutalized and treated inhumanely despite the fact that he was a wellknown figure. “When I was released from the police detention, I did a video to show how I was treated but I can assure you that the video was noth-ing compared to what I actually went through. I just wanted people to see how I was treated,” Adedayo lamented at how poorly he was treated when he was arrested along with 39 others at the tollgate, which suffered worldwide infamy as the place where a number of peaceful protesters were killed by security officials trying to enforce the state government’s directive to disperse. “We are fighting with the system and not individuals in the system,” he added.

Benjamin Hundeyin, the Public Relations Officer for the Lagos State Police Command, agreed that the #EndSARS protest was peaceful but that the police was acting based on intelligence they had gotten which suggested that the hitherto peaceful protest would be hijacked by hoodlums and used as a means to wreak havoc on innocent citizens and possibly cause wanton destruction of property.

“We are trained to protect lives and properties, which is our primary duty. Even if it was not the #EndSARS protest, if we get information that a protest is going to be hijacked, our first instinct is to disperse the civilians so as to reduce the number of lives that might have been lost. “Nigeria has come a long way and the civic space has opened up more from the time when people could not gather to express their opinions and displeasures openly. Now more voices can be heard even through social media and that is a great progress for us all,” Hundeyin said.

He also insisted that the Force had a way of checking the excesses of its personnel so as to protest the rights of the citizens, which by law is their primary duty. “We also have internal mechanisms to checkmate overzealous officers and many of them have been punished. We have seen some dismissed after being investigated and indicted while some are even reduced in rank,” he explained. Inibehe Effiong, a Public Interest and Human Rights Lawyer, encouraged members of the public to speak up and not be scared to be taken to court by the government if they were in the right.

“It is all a gimmick of the government to intimidate the citizens. I have had cases where I wanted to represent people but they shied away because they were scared to be fighting with the government. This mentality needs to be changed,” he encouraged. “The right of every citizen to be heard is one that should not be trampled on if the country wants to progress and this has to be recognised on time. “Public opinion and creative criticism will only help the government to perform better,” he argued.

