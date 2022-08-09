Protecting rights of Abuja’s original inhabitants

The United Nations International Day of Indigenous Peoples is celebrated on August 9 every year, to draw attention to the various human rights and governance challenges confronting these special group of people across the world. ONWUKA NZESHI reports

Indigenous peoples T he term “Indigenous Peoples” refers to groups of people, communities and societies inhabiting a particular environment which they consider their natural place on earth.

They are the aborigines, natives and indigenes of that particular location. Sometimes, indigenous peoples might be inhabiting a location where they are considered squatters having being displaced from their original habitat due to natural disasters like desertification, flood and coastal erosion due to rise in sea level.

The displacement of such people could also be as a result of war or forcefully relocation by a national government under the guise of expanding the frontiers of development and civilisation. Wherever they exist, indigenous people usually maintain distinct social, cultural and ancestral ties to their lands and natural resources. They also possess distinct physical attributes and a common native language of communication.

Challenges

There is an estimated 476 million indigenous peoples living in as many as 90 countries around the world. According to the United Nations, indigenous Peoples make up only six percent (6%) of the global population but account for about nineteen percent (19%) of the poorest people on the planet.

“Indigenous Peoples often lack formal recognition over their lands, territories and natural resources, are often last to receive public investments in basic services and infrastructure and face multiple barriers to participate fully in the formal economy, enjoy access to justice, and participate in political processes and decision making.

“This legacy of inequality and exclusion has made Indigenous Peoples more vulnerable to the impacts of climate change and natural hazards, including to disease outbreaks such as COVID-19.

Vulnerabilities to the pandemic are exacerbated in some cases by the lack of access to national health, water, and sanitation systems, the shutting down of markets, and mobility restrictions that have greatly impacted their livelihoods, food insecurity, and well-being,” the report said.

The resolution

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) through its Resolution 49/214 on December 23, 1994, declared that the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples would be observed every year on August 9.

The date commemorates the first meeting of the UN Working Group on Indigenous Populations of the Sub-Commission on the Promotion and Protection of Human Rights, which took place in 1982.

The UN recognises the Indigenous Peoples of the world as inheritors and practitioners of unique cultures and ways of relating to people and the environment. “They have retained social, cultural, economic and political characteristics that are distinct from those of the dominant societies in which they live.

Despite their cultural differences, indigenous peoples from around the world share common problems related to the protection of their rights as distinct peoples. “Indigenous peoples have sought recognition of their identities, way of life and their right to traditional lands, territories and natural resources for years, yet throughout history, their rights have always been violated. Indigenous peoples today, are arguably among the most disadvantaged and vulnerable groups of people in the world.

The international community now recognizes that special measures are required to protect their rights and maintain their distinct cultures and way of life,” says the global body.

Abuja’s case

The Original Inhabitants of Abuja (OIA) are among the several indigenous peoples that exist in Nigeria. The OIA comprises the various tribes, settlements and communities that were living in and around Abuja before the Federal Government of Nigeria declared it as the Federal Capital Territory. There are nine (9) indigenous tribes in the Federal Capital Territory.

These includes the Gbagyi(also called Gwari), Gbari, Bassa, Amwamwa, Egbira, Gade, Ganagana, Gwandara and Koro. Today, these indigenous people are coexisting with other tribes from different parts of Nigeria who have migrated to Abuja for various reasons. Since the takeover of the territory in 1976, a lot of things have changed in the lives of these people and their local environment.

The most significant of these is the loss of their ancestral land and displacement of the people from their original habitats to make way for the construction of a modern capital city. It is often said that once you displace a people from their natural environment, you uproot their means of livelihoods, distort their psyche and endanger their future.

2022 celebration

As Nigeria joins the rest of the world to commemorate this special day, the Resource Centre for Human Rights and Civic Education (CHRICED) and the Centre for Transparency Advocacy (CTA) have called for the protection of the rights of the Original Inhabitants of Abuja.

Executive Director, Centre for Transparency Advocacy (CTA), Faith Nwadishi, made a strong case for the protection of the political, economic and cultural rights of the original inhabitants of Abuja.

Nwadishi said that the ongoing review of 1999 Constitution being carried out by the National Assembly would have been a golden opportunity for the 9th Assembly to etch their names in gold by incorporating the rights and privileges of these natives in the statute books.

Executive Director of CHRICED, Mr Ibrahim Zikirullahi also called for a robust representation of the indigenes of Abuja in the core governance structures responsible for service delivery.

“The FCT indigenes made enormous sacrifices to provide space for Nigeria’s capital. Therefore, government can no longer ignore the voices of the original inhabitants

. Zikirullahi, who stated this at a briefing to herald the celebration, emphasised that addressing indigenous peoples issues is more than just the bleak aspect of the injustices they have had to endure over time.

According to him, the commemoration of the World Indigenous Peoples Day is also an opportunity to celebrate, reflect, and introspect on what the world is missing by not empowering indigenous peoples.

He observed that the indigenous people of Abuja, like their counterparts elsewhere, have been marginalized and overwhelmed by other dominant groups over the years. In spite of this, Zikirullahisaid, these indigenous populations bring a lot to the table in terms of knowledge, cultural repositories, and key strategies for environmental and mother earth protection.

“Observing the Day is an excellent opportunity to listen to and learn from indigenous people, who have much to teach our world, which is constantly lurching from one global crisis to the next.

The point to remember is that, while indigenous populations around the world may be in the minority where they live, they have many contributions to make to the advancement of humanity, whether through age-old practices or knowledge systems that have been passed down through generations. It’s no surprise that this year’s World Day of Indigenous Peoples commemoration is centered on indigenous women’s contributions.

The theme is Indigenous Women’s Role in the Preservation and Transmission of Traditional Knowledge. “Since the inception of our project, Promoting the Rights of the Original Inhabitants in the Federal Capital Territory, the preservation and promotion of FCT Original Inhabitants’ culture and local knowledge has been a key component of the intervention’s goals.

Economic potentials

As a result, one of the most significant milestones of the project is the revival of hitherto dormant knowledge and culture production centers of Original Inhabitants during the project’s implementation period. “The Ushafa Pottery Centre, which was experiencing a lull prior to the start of the project, is of particular interest.

The pottery center is now a hive of activity as a direct result of the advocacy and mobilization facilitated by this project. Women have been instrumental in the intergenerational transfer of skills to younger people who are now immersed in their rich and diverse cultural context, which has been critical to the revival process.

Since the start of this project, cultural productions such as traditional clothing, tie and dye, poetry, and dance have gotten a boost,” he said.

According to him, many cultural productions of the FCT Original Inhabitants’ will be on display during this year’s celebration. He said that all organisations and individual members advocating for the rights of the original natives of Abuja, will be using the occasion to raise more awareness about their problems.

As part of the celebration, he said, , there will be a National Stakeholders Dialogue; a Grand Rally and Cultural Display as well as an Africa Regional Conference, Exhibition, and Awards for Heroes and Heroines of the FCT Original Inhabitants struggle.

He explained that these activities are not organized as an end in themselves, but represent peaceful, lawful, and effective options for urging government and other stakeholders to support justice, fairness, and inclusion of the indigenous people in the scheme of things.

Zikirullahi appealed to all stakeholders to seize the opportunity presented by the celebration to ensure that going forward, the voices of FCT Original Inhabitants are heard in the global context of the struggle for indigenous peoples’ rights.

