News Top Stories

Protein from plants could increase longevity – Study

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

Researchers in the United States (U.S.) have said that getting daily protein from plants instead of animals appears to reduce overall risk of early death. Their report was published online in ‘JAMA Internal Medicine.’

The results of the study showed that every three per cent of a person’s daily energy intake coming from plant protein instead of animal protein reduced the person’s risk of premature death by 10 per cent. According to the lead researcher Jiaqi Huang, a postdoctoral fellow at the U.S. National Cancer Insti-tute, taking red meat out of one’s diet could be beneficial, but only if it was swapped for a healthy substitute.

“For example, replacement of three per cent energy from egg protein or red meat protein with plant protein such as whole grains or cereals resulted in a protective association for overall mortality,” Huang said.

“On the other hand, replacement of three per cent energy from egg protein or red meat protein with other foods such as sugar- sweetened beverages may or may not result in a reduction in mortality.” Sources of plant proteins included tofu, also known as bean curd, prepared from coagulating soya milk, lentils, which were edible legumes, chickpeas, most varieties of beans, nutritional yeast, green peas, among others.

For this study, the research team analysed dietary data from more than 237,000 men and 179,000 women gathered between 1995 and 2011 as part of a long-term study on eating patterns and health. Protein made up about 15 per cent of people’s daily diet, with 40 per cent coming from plants and 60 per cent from animals, the researchers found. During the 16 years of follow-up, a pattern emerged where plant protein intake appeared to reduce risk of early death. Every 10 grammes of plant-foranimal protein swapping per 1,000 calories resulted in a 12 per cent lower risk of death for men and 14 per cent for women, the findings showed. Senior researcher, Dr. Demetrius Albanes, a senior investigator with the cancer institute said: “Our data provide evidence to support the favourable role for plant-based diets in the prevention of cardiovascular disease mortality, and that modifications in choices of protein sources may influence health outcomes and longevity.”

The ‘Newsmax’ reported that meat protein tended to come with higher levels of saturated fat, cholesterol, sodium and other nutrients that aren’t very good for health. On the other hand, plant proteins come with loads of fibre, antioxidants, vitamins and minerals.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Court overrules suit challenging Ekiti PDP Ward Congress election

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

The suit challenging the outcome of conduct of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ward Congress in Ekiti State, by the National Working Committee (NWC) was dismissed yesterday, by the Federal High Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti. It was gathered that the outcome of the judgement brought out a temporary relief to the ward Chairmen that emerged […]
News

Ortom to inaugurate steering committee on youths’ summit

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, is to inaugurate a steering committee on Benue Youth Summit (BYS) today. Governor Ortom stated this at the Government House when members of the state Correspondent’s chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) paid him a courtesy call in Makurdi. He said youths in the country must be given […]
News Top Stories

Protest: Overcrowded correctional centres to reject suspects –Investigation

Posted on Author Johnson Ayantunji and Emmanuel Onani

•As COVID- 19 forces centres in Lagos to close doors on 200 accused     Uncertainty currently surrounds the fate of suspects arrested in the wake of #EndSARS protests across the country, as indications have emerged that correctional facilities’ that are overcrowded, may not admit new inmates even as their COVID- 19 status is also […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica