Protest: Anambra tricycle leaders sacked

The controversy over the payment of N15, 000 tax by tricycle operators in Anambra State got to its climax following the sacking of its leadership by members in the area. Consequent upon this development, the Tricycle Owners Association of Nigeria (TOAN) has set up a 13-man Caretaker Executive to oversee the affairs of the body pending the election of substantive leadership of the association. It would be recalled that the Keke tricycle operators had last week Thursday and Friday protested against the payment of the tax which grounded commercial activities in the state. However, in a meeting at the weekend between the association and the state government, the operators dissociated themselves from the protest alleging that it was sponsored by some members of the immediate past executive.
