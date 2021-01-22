News

Protest as judge returns Ebonyi PDP’s case file for reassignment

Suspected political thugs, yesterday stormed the premises of Ebonyi State High Court, Abakaliki to protest decision by Justice Vincent Nwanchor to recuse himself from entertaining a suit brought before it by the Chairman of a faction of People’s Democratic Party, Chief Onyekachi Nwebonyi in the state. Justice Nwanchor had while throwing in the towel as the third judge in a row to reject suit No: HAB/161/2020 after his brother judges; Chief Judge Anselm Nwigwe and Justice Elvis Ngene towed similar paths, acceded to one of a two-point of facts contained in a motion on notice brought by the 8th defendant and in the suit, Mudi Erhenede.

The defense lawyers had contended that there would be a strong likelihood of bias by Justice Nwanchor should he go ahead to hear the suit due to his close relationship with the Deputy Governor of Ebonyi State, Dr. Eric Kelechi Igwe who hails from the same Ikwo community and electoral ward with him. “I agree with the fact that the defense counsel is right. I will not deny the fact that His Excellencythe Deputy Governor is my brother.

We come from the same community and that it will affect ruling on this case which it has not. I, therefore, wish to throw in the towel as I recuse myself from this matter. I shall return the case file to the court’s registrar”, the judge ruled on Wednesday. But less than 24 hours after the ruling, a group of youths suspected to be political thugs numbering over 100 invaded the court premises to register their anger over the ruling.

