News

Protest as Obaseki sacks 514 workers

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Comment(0)

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki has dismissed no fewer than 514 workers of the Edo State Sports Council. Their dismissal is contained in a memo dated March 4, 2022. The memo stated that the affected workers, who are junior, seniorandmanagement staff, are part of the government transition plan from the now-defunct Edo State Sports Council to the Edo State Sports Commission. It stated that while the affected staff would be immediately paid their one month inlieuof notice, their pension payment will commence in April.

The statement reads in part: “Following the assessment for the establishment of the Edo State Sports Commission, we have completed theassessmentof staff of the defunct Sports Council who possess the requisite skills sets to transit to the new Sports Commission. “In the foregoing, we have carefullyreviewedtheorganisation structure for the new Sports Commission and assessed the existing staff of the defunct Council against the required competencies required to operate in the Commission.”

 

Our Reporters

