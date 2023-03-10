Top Stories

Protest Erupts In Bayelsa Over Rejection Of Old Naira Notes

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

There was a protest in Yanagoa, Bayelsa State Capital on Friday on Friday following the non-compliance of the citizens of the state to accept the old naira notes as declared by the Supreme Court.

The apex court had ruled that the old N1000 and N500 notes will remain legal tender until December 31 but the residents of the state were rejecting the said money, especially market women and Keke riders.

The protest which erupted in
Akenfa community, a suburb of Yenagoa crippled both business and normal activities in the state for some hours.

New Telegraph gathered that the protesters who had various placards depicting their frustration called on the Federal Government and the State Governor, Douye Diri to intervene and address the people to all ameliorate their suffering.

The government of the state as of the time of filling in this report was yet to respond.

