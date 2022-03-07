Protest in Edo community over alleged land grabbing by church

There was almost a breakdown of law and order over the weekend in Benin City, Edo State as youths from Uhunmwoke, Orhuma Ewuare village, Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area of Edo State protested an alleged land grabbing by Believers Love World, a.k.a, Christ Embassy and the presiding pastor, Chris Oyakhilome. The angry youths in their hundreds, who blocked the ever- busy Sapele Road, Benin City, carried placards with different inscriptions like: “Edo Commis sioner of Police has been bribed by Christ Embassy”, “Pastor Henry and Pastor Tom are using Police Commissioner to grab our land”, “CP leave our land alone” among others, accused the founder of the Believers’ Love World (Chris Oyakhilome) of grabbing their lands. Speaking, the Odionwere (Elder) of the community, Pa Ogieva Edonmwenyi, accused the Christ Embassy Pastor of grabbing the land of the village and said the village has no place to farm or build houses again. He said, they have written to him, gone to his church, but till today they have not seen him, so their youths had no option, but to go in and take over their property. “This man, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome has taken over our land, we have written to him, gone to his church and till today we have not seen him, so our youths had no option, but to go in, and take over the property. “Our women have no place to farm and that is why they are protesting. He brought police to harass us in our community. We have 500×500 Oba land there, including our community shrines. Go there, the place has become kidnappers den, there are human skulls killed by kidnappers there, we are pleading with the governor to come and save us.”
