Metro & Crime

Protest in Edo community over alleged land grabbing by church

Posted on Author Francis Ogbaugu, Benin Comment(0)

There was almost a breakdown of law and order over the weekend in Benin City, Edo State as youths from Uhunmwoke, Orhuma Ewuare village, Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area of Edo State protested an alleged land grabbing by Believers Love World, a.k.a, Christ Embassy and the presiding pastor, Chris Oyakhilome. The angry youths in their hundreds, who blocked the ever- busy Sapele Road, Benin City, carried placards with different inscriptions like: “Edo Commis  sioner of Police has been bribed by Christ Embassy”, “Pastor Henry and Pastor Tom are using Police Commissioner to grab our land”, “CP leave our land alone” among others, accused the founder of the Believers’ Love World (Chris Oyakhilome) of grabbing their lands. Speaking, the Odionwere (Elder) of the community, Pa Ogieva Edonmwenyi, accused the Christ Embassy Pastor of grabbing the land of the village and said the village has no place to farm or build houses again. He said, they have written to him, gone to his church, but till today they have not seen him, so their youths had no option,   but to go in and take over their property. “This man, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome has taken over our land, we have written to him, gone to his church and till today we have not seen him, so our youths had no option, but to go in, and take over the property. “Our women have no place to farm and that is why they are protesting. He brought police to harass us in our community. We have 500×500 Oba land there, including our community shrines. Go there, the place has become kidnappers den, there are human skulls killed by kidnappers there, we are pleading with the governor to come and save us.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Akeredolu, Jegede, INEC, appeal move appeals to Supreme Court

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo, Akure

The Supreme Court has fixed July 28 for the hearing of the appeal filed by the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Eyitayo Jegede, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of All Progressives Congress (APC) and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) against the decision of the Court of Appeal that validated the election of Akeredolu of October […]
Metro & Crime

Area commander killed my son, holds his body –Dad

Posted on Author Lateef Dada Osogbo

Mr. Taiwo Daniel, the father of a mechanical engineering final year student of the Osun State College of Technology, Esa-Oke, Babatunde Daniel, said his son was killed by the police.   Taiwo, at the weekend, told the Osun State Panel of Inquiry on Police Brutality and Extra-judicial Killings in Osogbo that the police were yet […]
Metro & Crime

#EndSARS protests: LASG orders release of 253 arrested suspects

Posted on Author Reporter

*To prosecute 92 for arson, stealing, murder, others Muritala Ayinla The Lagos State government has ordered the release of 253 persons arrested by the police for criminal offences in connection with the #EndSARS protests which rocked the state recently. In a statement signed by the Attorney General, Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), he explained that the Nigerian […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica