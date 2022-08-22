Metro & Crime

Protest in Ekiti as EKSUTH, JOHESU seal off hospital over unpaid benefits

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju, Ado- Ekiti Comment(0)

Medical workers of the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH), Ado Ekiti, on Monday protested over alleged unpaid emoluments by the management.

The staff, under the auspices of the Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU), converged the main gate of the tertiary health facility located at Adebayo area and sealed off the hospital.

For over four hours, between 8am and 12 noon, no worker, including members of the management and doctors, were given free entry and exit throughout the time the warning protest lasted.

The protesting medical staff in their hundreds chanted anti-government songs to deride the government’s action over the debilitating plights of workers in the health institution.

Addressing the workers, the JOHESU Chairman, EKSUTH chapter, Com. Omotola Farotimi, predicated their action on non-payment of salary arrears, cooperative deductions, non-implementation of minimum wage and unpaid leave bonuses.

Farotimi regretted that cooperative deductions had not been paid by the management in the last 24 months, thereby increasing the amount to roughly N1.6 billion, without hope that the amount would be defrayed in the near future.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Enugu: Police exhume body of 7-year old boy, arrest father, pastor for ritual killing

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Operatives of Nigerian Police, Enugu State Command have arrested one Chidi Onyishi, 36, for allegedly masterminding the killing of his sevenyear- old son, Chimdalu Chidi for money ritual. The suspect, who resides at Taylor Avenue, Coal Camp, Enugu was arrested on November 6 by operatives of Central Police Station, Enugu, who are investigating the case […]
Metro & Crime

One dies, scores trapped as building collapses in Lagos

Posted on Author Reporter

…LASBCA begins marking distressed structures Muritala Ayinla One person has reportedly died and scores still trapped after a two-storey building collapsed at Haruna area of Lagos. Although, the tragic incident occured  on 97, Lagos Road, Haruna, Ikorodu, Lagos, at about 10p.m. and it was learnt that the emergency agencies couldn’t do much to rescue trapped […]
Metro & Crime

Diri receives 10 rescued expatriates

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, on Wednesday, received 10 expatriates that were rescued by security agencies in the state from the den of kidnappers.   The foreign sailors were kidnapped on November 25 from their vessel along the Pennington River in neighbouring Delta State and brought into Bayelsa.   The governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Daniel […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica