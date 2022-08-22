Protest in Ekiti as EKSUTH, JOHESU seal off hospital over unpaid benefits

Medical workers of the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH), Ado Ekiti, on Monday protested over alleged unpaid emoluments by the management.

The staff, under the auspices of the Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU), converged the main gate of the tertiary health facility located at Adebayo area and sealed off the hospital.

For over four hours, between 8am and 12 noon, no worker, including members of the management and doctors, were given free entry and exit throughout the time the warning protest lasted.

The protesting medical staff in their hundreds chanted anti-government songs to deride the government’s action over the debilitating plights of workers in the health institution.

Addressing the workers, the JOHESU Chairman, EKSUTH chapter, Com. Omotola Farotimi, predicated their action on non-payment of salary arrears, cooperative deductions, non-implementation of minimum wage and unpaid leave bonuses.

Farotimi regretted that cooperative deductions had not been paid by the management in the last 24 months, thereby increasing the amount to roughly N1.6 billion, without hope that the amount would be defrayed in the near future.

