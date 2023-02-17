Protest in Mowe turns bloody; two killed, others injured

Protests in Mowe, Ogun State turned bloody on Friday after one person was allegedly shot dead by soldiers who were deployed to disperse the protesters who had barricaded the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The victim, a commercial bus driver, simply identified as Ibrahim, was said to be trying to moved his mini bus away from the road where it was parked when a stray bullet hit him.

It was learnt that another lady who was operating a gambling shop close to main road was also hit on the face by another stray bullet.

New Telegraph also learnt that some other protesters sustained injuries when they were scampering for safety.

Immediately the information about the death of the commercial bus driver filtered into town everywhere became charged as parents rushed to their children’s schools hurriedly to pick them. While some shop owners also shut their shops for fear of being attacked.

Unfortunately policemen were nowhere to be found to complement the efforts of the soldiers in the area.

Meanwhile, some political thugs also used the opportunity to engage each other in free for all fight.

A member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the community was also reportedly hacked to death by some suspected cultists loyal to a governorship candidate.

