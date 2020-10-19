Metro & Crime

Protest: Lawyers, students block governor’s gate in Calabar

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Clement James, Calabar

Barely one hour after Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State on swore-in Justice Eyo Effiom Ita as the acting Chief Judge of the state on Monday, lawyers in their numbers stormed the his office and blocked the gate.
The lawyers were, however, late as the governor had left before their arrival, but they insisted that they do not need any “acting” Chief Judge in the state, promising to return to Governor’s Office tomorrow
Effiom Ayi, their spokesman insisted that both the governor and the State House of Assembly were playing politics with the issue of a substantive Chief Judge, explaining that lawyers in the state will not recognise the current Acting Chief Judge.
But no sooner had the lawyers left that youths also in their number, protesting against the continued strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASSU) arrived the gate and despite the appeal from the Permanent Secretary in the office of the State Security Adviser, Sir Alfred Mboto, refused to leave.
Speaking to our correspondent at the governor’s gate, one of the protesters, who gave his name as Saviour Mba, said they were protesting because they were students of the Cross River State University of Technology (CRUTEC) and that their lecturers have not been paid for months, thus endangering their education.
“We have spent so much time staying at home and the governor is not ready to pay our lecturers their salaries for them to return to the classrooms. We are tired of staying at home and we are here to see the governor,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

N500m fraud: I didn’t aid Badagry prince –PA

Posted on Author John Chikezie

Mr. Afolabi Kazeem, the personal assistant/ manager to Semasa James, a Badagry prince accused of defrauding his 26 siblings of their N500 million inheritance has denied aiding or benefitting from the alleged fraud. Kazeem, who is charged alongside Semasa over the purported inheritance fraud, made the denial yesterday while opening their defence at an Ikeja […]
Metro & Crime

Suspect makes N120m from Internet fraud

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

…police recover N28.5m building, cars   …rescue American woman held in hotel for 15 months   Emmanuel Onani ABUJAPolice have arrested a suspect, Blessed Junior, who reportedly made over N120 million from internet fraud and other cybercrime dealings. Junior was arrested at Uromi, Edo State by the Nigeria Police Cybercrime Unit, INTERPOL National Central Bureau […]
Metro & Crime

Customs intercepts 3,122 rounds of live ammunition, 2,682 bags of foreign rice in Imo

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi,

The Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone ‘C’ Owerri, of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted 3,122 rounds of ammunition. The ammunition and other contraband items confiscated since the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown came to a total Duty Paid Value of N442,473,000 million. Controller of the NCS, FOU Zone C, Mr Kayode Olusemire made the disclosure […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: