Protest letter: CJN replies aggrieved Justices, says Apex Court hit by economic crunch

*Says unable to meet all demands

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad Tuesday said that the Apex Court has been hit by economic crunch to the extent that it cannot meet all demands.

The CJN stated this in his reaction to the allegations of uncaring attitude levelled against him by his brother justices in the apex court.

About 14 Justices of the court had sent a petition expressing their grievances to the CJN last week over lack of adequate welfare package.

However, in his reaction, the CJN admitted that the Supreme Court, like any other establishment in the country, has been hit by a devastating economic crunch.

As a result of the economic crunch, the CJN said that the leadership of the court under him could no longer meet some of its obligations to Justices especially in the area of welfare.

He, however, said that the memo sent to him by the aggrieved Justices notwithstanding, there is no rift between him on one side and Justices of the court on the other side.

The CJN’s reaction was contained in a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media and Strategy and made available to our correspondent.

 

