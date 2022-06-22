News

Protest Letter: Supreme Court hit by economic crunch, unable to meet all demands

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Comment(0)

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad, yesterday said the apex court has been hit by economic crunch to the extent that it cannot meet all demands. The CJN stated this in his reaction to the allegations of uncaring attitude levelled against him by his brother Justices in the apex Court. About 14 Justices of the court had sent a petition expressing their grievances to the CJN last week over lack of adequate welfare package. However, the CJN, who spoke through a statement issued by his Special Assis-Ahuraka Yusuf Isah, admitted that the Supreme Court like any other establishment in the country, has been hit by devastatingeconomiccrunch. As a result of the economic crunch, the CJN said the leadership of the court under him could no longer meet some of its obligations to Justices especially in the area of welfare. He, however, said the memo sent to him by the aggrieved Justices notwithstanding, there is no rift between him on one side and Justices of the court on the other side.

The statement entitled: ‘State Of Affairs In The Supreme Court And Demand By Justices Of The Supreme Court’, reads in part: “The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon Justice Ibrahim Tanko Mohammad would wish to confirm receipt of letter written and addressed to him by his brother Justices of the Supreme Court Bench.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Reps mull immunity for Supreme Court Justices, other judges

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives yesterday hinted that it was considering granting immunity to Supreme Court Justices and other judges in the country. The move is coming through a bill sponsored by Igariwey Iduma Enwo (PDP, Ebonyi). The Bill, which has already passed second reading according to the sponsor, is aimed at altering section 308 of […]
News Top Stories

COVID-19: Akeredolu, Fayemi flag off vaccination, take first jabs

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Governors of Ondo, Osun and Ekiti States, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, Gboyega Oyetola and Dr. Kayode Fayemi yesterday took the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine doses as they flagged off vaccination in their respective states. Also vaccinated were their deputies, some first class traditional rulers, health workers and other top government’s functionaries. The governors, however, told […]
News Top Stories

Senate seeks NDDC boss’ arrest over N6.2bn palliatives

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi and Lawrence Olaoye Abuja

Buhari, Lawan deliberate on intervention agency, insecurity   The Senate Committee on Public Petitions, Ethics and Privileges, yesterday, resolved  a warrant of arrest be issued on the Interim Administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr. Okon Akwa, over alleged misappropriation of N6.2 billion COVID-19 palliatives.   This is as President Muhammmadu Buhari called  […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica