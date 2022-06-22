Protest Letter: Supreme Court hit by economic crunch, unable to meet all demands

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad, yesterday said the apex court has been hit by economic crunch to the extent that it cannot meet all demands. The CJN stated this in his reaction to the allegations of uncaring attitude levelled against him by his brother Justices in the apex Court. About 14 Justices of the court had sent a petition expressing their grievances to the CJN last week over lack of adequate welfare package. However, the CJN, who spoke through a statement issued by his Special Assis-Ahuraka Yusuf Isah, admitted that the Supreme Court like any other establishment in the country, has been hit by devastatingeconomiccrunch. As a result of the economic crunch, the CJN said the leadership of the court under him could no longer meet some of its obligations to Justices especially in the area of welfare. He, however, said the memo sent to him by the aggrieved Justices notwithstanding, there is no rift between him on one side and Justices of the court on the other side.

The statement entitled: ‘State Of Affairs In The Supreme Court And Demand By Justices Of The Supreme Court’, reads in part: “The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon Justice Ibrahim Tanko Mohammad would wish to confirm receipt of letter written and addressed to him by his brother Justices of the Supreme Court Bench.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...