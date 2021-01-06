News

Protest: Magistrate collapses in Calabar

As the protest by the 30 Magistrates in Cross River State over non-payment of two years’ salary entered its second day yesterday, one of the Magistrates, Mr. Richard Bassey was said to have collapsed at the gate of the Governor’s Office in Calabar, the state capital, during the protest.

The Magistrates numbering about 30, who dressed in their full magisterial robes, had since embarked in a peaceful protest to demand payment of their salaries by the state government They, however, appealed to Governor Ben Ayade to pay the 24-month salaries the state government owed them.

Meanwhile, Bassey was said to have been revived by his colleagues who poured water on him and immediately took him to a nearby hospital for treatment. Speaking to journalists after the incident, the Chief Magistrate of Cross River State, Solomon Abuo decried what he described as ill-treatment meted out to them by the state government. He, however, recalled that since their employment, they had undergone several screening exercises, adding that they resorted to the protest as a last option, saying: “We will continue to protest until we are paid.” Abuo added: “This is very embarrassing.

In 2020, one of the Magistrates was arraigned before a fellow Magistrate over his inability to pay his house rent. Most of us could no longer pay our house rents and they are squatting with colleagues.

“Is it wrong for one to serve the state as judicial officers; are we supposed to go through this kind of humiliation.” It was, however, learnt that no official of the state government addressed the protesters since the protest began on Monday. The Acting Chief Judge of the state, Justice Eyo Effiom-Ita, yesterday noted that he was aware that the Magistrates had not been paid for a long time, saying different presentations had already been made to the governor on the issue. “The governor said he did not give clearance for their appointment, and so he will not pay them. Until the governor changes his disposition, there is nothing anyone can do,” he said.

