Protest may take Nigeria to a point of no return –Abdulsalami

Daniel Atori Minna

…says 'Lekki shootings left us dumbfounded'

 

Former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar has warned that if measures are not taken, the nationwide #EndSARS protests may lead the country to a point of no return.

 

 

Abdulsalami also expressed dismay over the shooting of armless youths at Lekki toll gate, saying “the shooting has left all of us dumbfounded. It’s unfortunate.”

 

This is as he said the protests have assumed different dimension with killings and destruction of properties across the country.

 

Abdulsalami, who was reacting to the #EndSARS protests across the country in an interview with journalists in Minna, yesterday, expressed concerns over the development, saying “the protests against police brutality, which started peacefully, has been hijacked by criminals, resulting in violence, destruction of government and private properties.”

 

He added that: “The criminal release of prisoners and lynching of and burning of innocent persons have raised concerns.

 

“The protests are causing a serious concern to all well-meaning Nigerians. It might take the country to a point of no return. I am, therefore, appealing and calling for a halt to give peace a chance for dialogue.” He, however, acknowledged the fact that not only the youth, but all Nigerians have grievances.

 

“Whatever the matter is, I appeal to our youths who have strongly and clearly made their points to withdraw from the streets and prepare for dialogue,” he said.

 

The former military ruler equally appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari “to continue to address the grievances expressed by the youth and lay out programmes that meet and address the objectives of the protests.”

 

He pointed out that the consequences of the protest are beginning to cause serious discomfort to citizens and the country, saying “in the process, the protests have given opportunities for criminal elements to penetrate an otherwise peaceful movement.”

