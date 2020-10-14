Protest: NBA warns security agents against use of live bullets

The Nigerian Bar Association(NBA) yesterday warned security operatives against the use of life bullets on the #EndSARS protesters ongoing across the states of the federation. The association warned that the use of life bullet on innocent and armless citizens would aggravate the already tensed atmosphere in the country as occasioned by alleged police brutality. National President of the association, Olumide Akpata, at a Press Conference in Abuja, canvased that the policemen already indicted for brutality against the citizenry must be dismissed from the service of the police.

He added that this has become important so as to demonstrate good faith and commitment towards ensuring accountability, restoring confidence, and sanitisingthesystem. Akpata further stated that the NBA will make its human and other resources available to the independent investigation panel to be established by police and the National Human Rights Commission(NHRC) to investigate the violations of human rights by the disbanded SARS and other segments of the Nigerian police.

Besides that, the NBA demanded an expedited audit of the various SARS detention centres across the country, especially the notorious detention facilities in Awkuzu in Anambra State, the infamous human abattoir in Abuja and others in Lagos, Port Harcourt and other part of the country.

The Bar also demanded an immediate audit of the detainees in the detention camps with a view to ensuring that all Nigerians unjustly and unlawfully clamped into detention were immediately released, while those who have cases to answer must be prosecuted in accordance of the law.

The NBA President, however, promised that the association will work with Chief Magistrates or designated Magistrates across the country to pay monthly visits to police stations and other detention facilities within their territorial divisions to direct arraignment of suspects or grant them bail in line with the newly enacted Police Act.

