Protest: Overcrowded correctional centres to reject suspects –Investigation

•As COVID- 19 forces centres in Lagos to close doors on 200 accused

Uncertainty currently surrounds the fate of suspects arrested in the wake of #EndSARS protests across the country, as indications have emerged that correctional facilities’ that are overcrowded, may not admit new inmates even as their COVID- 19 status is also a big issue because they must also undergo mandatory testing for the virus before being admitted.

Sunday Telegraph learnt from highlyplaced security sources, that the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) may query any Superintendent in charge of an already congested facility, who admits new inmates. Recall that for about two weeks, youths had sustained a nationwide protest against the excesses of the now-disbanded Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS), which included extra-judicial killings, brutality and extortion.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, had disclosed that, a total of 1, 596 of the suspects had been arrested, with 1,117 arraigned for prosecution. It was, however, gathered that arresting authorities may resort to arraigning the suspects at jurisdictions without congestion challenges, as the NCoS implements the new act to the letter.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, one of our sources explained, there may not be a written directive to correctional centres to reject new inmates, but that the amended Act sufficed. Hear him: “There is no directive. But, you know the new law (Act) has given the NCoS some kind of leverage. “If your facility is filled up, you don’t accept new inmates. So, once we cannot accept them, it means you fast-track their cases.”

Another official added: “Since this one is just a protest case, not very much a criminal thing (except for those who looted), or you look for an area where you know the facility is not, and arraign them there, so that they can try them there. “So, once you have exceeded your capacity, you inform the (Chief) Judge of the state that you cannot receive new inmates again.”

Meanwhile, the directive by the IGP to officers and personnel to defend themselves against attacks, may have become an elixir for an otherwise demoralised Force, in the wake of recent attacks on men and facilities.

Addressing officers at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) command, Friday, after an assessment tour of some damaged facilities, Adamu had said, inter alias, that: “We would encourage you to be professional, to be civic, but if anybody touches you, if anybody comes to assault you, you can also protect yourself. “When we talk of human rights, the police are human; so, the rights of police officers would also be protected.

“So, we are sending the message that legally, we have the right to protect ourselves.” A cross section of police personnel, who spoke in confidence, said they were now on “alert”, and ready to discharge their mandate of crime fighting, protection of lives and property.

“Every police personnel is at alert now all over the country,” one of them said. “This is reassuring, and has boosted our morale, which had been really down since the wave of attacks on our colleagues in parts of the country, and police stations,” another officer added.

Meanwhile, Correctional centres in Lagos have rejected the custody of 200 suspects following the order of courts that they be remanded after they were arraigned by the Police in connection with the massive looting which attended the mayhem hoodlums visited on the metropolis recently. Sunday Telegraph learnt that as soon as they were arraigned they were ordered to be remanded in prison custody, but they were not admitted because their COVID-19 status was unknown.

