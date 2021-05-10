Protest rocks Abuja over alleged killing of motorcycle operator

Normalcy has returned to Karu, a suburb of Abuja after Sunday morning’s protest by commercial motorcycle operators.

The protest, which started around 9:30 am, created panic and fear in the area, as the protestersmadeburn-fireand blocked the Nyanya-Jikwoyi road, forcing heavy vehicular and human traffic.

Some motorists caught in the process had their vehicles vandalised. St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Karu, and other churches located along the area were forced to shut their gatesandworshippers toldnot to go out. The church’s 10:30 am mass was cancelled.

Vehicles going to or fro Karu, Jikwoyi, Kurudu, Orozo, Karshiamong othertowns intheareaweredivertedtoan alternative route. Policemen were quickly deployed to the area, to maintain law and order.

Soldiers were later deployed when the situation got out of hand, by Commander Army Headquarters Garrison, Major- General Dahiru

There was no immediate known cause of the protest, but it was gathered that it was in reaction to the killing one of the commercial motorcycle operators by unknown gunmen, and remains dumped in a nearby stream.

