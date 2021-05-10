News

Protest rocks Abuja over alleged killing of motorcycle operator

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA Comment(0)

Normalcy has returned to Karu, a suburb of Abuja after Sunday morning’s protest by commercial motorcycle operators.

 

The protest, which started around 9:30 am, created panic and fear in the area, as the protestersmadeburn-fireand blocked the Nyanya-Jikwoyi road, forcing heavy vehicular and human traffic.

 

Some motorists caught in the process had their vehicles vandalised. St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Karu, and other churches located along the area were forced to shut their gatesandworshippers toldnot to go out. The church’s 10:30 am mass was cancelled.

 

Vehicles going to or fro Karu, Jikwoyi, Kurudu, Orozo, Karshiamong othertowns intheareaweredivertedtoan alternative route. Policemen were quickly deployed to the area, to maintain law and order.

 

Soldiers were later deployed when the situation got out of hand, by Commander Army Headquarters Garrison, Major- General Dahiru

 

There was no immediate known cause of the protest, but it was gathered that it was in reaction to the killing one of the commercial motorcycle operators by unknown gunmen, and remains dumped in a nearby stream.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Disability Commission: Strengthen engagement with NASS, expert advises PLWDs

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

Following the clamour for establishment of a National Disability Commission (NDC), the Director of Legislative Drafting, National Assembly, Mohammed Hassan, has advised Persons Living with Disabilities (PLWD), to strengthen their engagements with NASS, in order to fast track the process. Hassan, who gave the advise at a one-day stakeholders’ forum organised by the Centre for […]
News

Oyo: We’re ready for WAEC, other external exams

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo IBADAN

Oyo State government disclosed yesterday that it was ready to present students in the state for the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) as well as other external examinations as the world had prepared for post-COVID-19 realities.   This was disclosed in Ibadan by the Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Dr. Nureni Adeniran, […]
News

Ganduje: All returning students to undergo COVID-19 test

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

KANO Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has said that all the 27,445 returning secondary school students in the state, who would be writing their final examinations this month, are to undergo COVID-19 test and screening before being admitted into the schools.   Governor Ganduje, who at the weekend said the state was on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica