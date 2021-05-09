Metro & Crime

Protest rocks Abuja over alleged killing of motorcycle operator

Normalcy has returned to Karu, a suburb of Abuja, after Sunday morning’s protest by commercial motorcycle operators, popularly called okada.

The protest, which started around 9:30 am, created panic and fear in the area, as the protesters made bonfires and blocked the Nyanya-Jikwoyi road, causing heavy vehicular and human traffic.
Some motorists caught in the process had their vehicles vandalised.
St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Karu, and other churches located along the area were forced to shut their gates and worshippers told not to go out. The church’s 10:30 am mass was cancelled.
Vehicles going to or fro Karu, Jikwoyi, Kurudu, Orozo, Karshi among other towns in the area were diverted to an alternative route.
Policemen were quickly deployed to the area, to maintain law and order.
Soldiers were later deployed when the situation got out of hand, by Commander Army Headquarters Garrison, Major-General Dahiru
There was no immediate known cause of the protest, but it was learnt that it was in reaction to the killing of one of the commercial motorcycle operators by unknown gunmen, and his remains dumped in a nearby stream.

