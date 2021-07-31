News

Protest rocks Benin City over law banning community youth leaders

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu and Ojieva Ehiosun Benin City Comment(0)

There was total halt of traffic flow at King’s Sqaure (Ring Road), Benin City, Edo State yesterday, as Association of Okaghele (Youth leaders) in Benin Kingdom protested law recently put in place by Edo State government proscribing their existence.

 

Okagheles in Benin are youth leaders in communities in charge of land – purchase and sales of landed properties in Benin kingdom.

 

Recall that the Godwin Obaseki-led administration in the state recently signed into law bill repealing the Edo State Private Property Protection Law 2017 and re-enacted the Edo State Private Property Protection Law 2021.

 

The bill passed into law by the Edo State House of Assembly and signed by Obaseki banned the activities of Okhaighele in the state.

 

The protesters who carried placards with inscriptions as: ‘Governor Obaseki, you are not our spiritual father; ‘we are Okaighele to the Palace of Oba of Benin, not Government House; ‘we are proud of our King; ‘arrest and persecute any Okaighele that practice illegally,’ matched to the Palace of Oba of Benin to air their grievances and later to the secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Edo State Council.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Veterans warn FG against muzzling press freedom

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi  Abuja

As Nigeria joins the rest of the world to mark World Press Freedom Day, some veterans of the media industry have warned the Federal Government against the current attempts to muzzle the media and curtail freedom of speech in the country.   A veteran journalist, human rights lawyer and former member of the House of […]
News

FG orders reopening of all schools

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

…warns of immediate closure of schools with COVID-19 outbreak About six months after closure of schools nationwide to stem the transmission of COVID-19 pandemic, the Federal Government has directed all schools in the country to reopen for academic activities with strict adherence to COVID- 19 guidelines on schools reopening. The minister of Education, Mallam Adamu […]
News

PACAC: There’re plans to ‘demolish’ anti-graft war

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

…says draft bill threat to EFCC’s existence The Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itse Sagay, has raised the alarm over an alleged plan to “demolish” the on-going fight against corruption. According to Sagay, the alleged plot is to be executed through the instrumentality of a bill he said that had been drafted, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica