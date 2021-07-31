Protest rocks Benin City over law banning community youth leaders

There was total halt of traffic flow at King’s Sqaure (Ring Road), Benin City, Edo State yesterday, as Association of Okaghele (Youth leaders) in Benin Kingdom protested law recently put in place by Edo State government proscribing their existence.

Okagheles in Benin are youth leaders in communities in charge of land – purchase and sales of landed properties in Benin kingdom.

Recall that the Godwin Obaseki-led administration in the state recently signed into law bill repealing the Edo State Private Property Protection Law 2017 and re-enacted the Edo State Private Property Protection Law 2021.

The bill passed into law by the Edo State House of Assembly and signed by Obaseki banned the activities of Okhaighele in the state.

The protesters who carried placards with inscriptions as: ‘Governor Obaseki, you are not our spiritual father; ‘we are Okaighele to the Palace of Oba of Benin, not Government House; ‘we are proud of our King; ‘arrest and persecute any Okaighele that practice illegally,’ matched to the Palace of Oba of Benin to air their grievances and later to the secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Edo State Council.

