Metro & Crime

Protest rocks Delta over killing of policemen

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Comment(0)

Coalition of Civil Society Organisations yesterday trooped to the streets of Asaba, Delta State, to protest the incessant killings and burning of police stations across the country. The protesters wondered why the Presidency and the state governments are collecting millions of naira as security votes but the country is in disarray. Some of their placards read: “Stop killing policemen,” “No policeman owns oil wells in Nigeria, it’s the politicians who own it,” “We want mass recruitment of police by the Police Service Commission,” among others.

The protest was led by the leader of Young Nigerian Right Organisation, Comrade Victor Ojei aka Wong box, supported by the Coordinator of HURIDE, Comrade Anthony Asakitikpo. At the Government House, Asaba, the protesters said the elected and appointed politicians were the major problem of Nigeria, not the police. Ojei said since the Federal Government had failed to guarantee the protection of lives and property, the state governments should stop politicising every opportunity which had to do with the welfare of Nigerians. According to him, the government must buy drones and surveillance equipment for all local vigilantes to protect citizens. He said: “Those who are attacking the police should send their grievances to the appropriate quarters.

The police are not happy with their poor funding, welfare and infrastructure. “Our leaders are the problem, not the police. Don’t kill Mr. A for the mistake of Mr. B. Police have the right to life, if we kill all police who will protect the common man? “We have 20 million children out of school, this makes it obvious that most of them will be driven to crimes over time; Boko Haram will recruit, bandits will recruit, kidnappers will recruit, prostitutes will recruit, etc. There must be free education from nursery to secondary.” Ojei added that existing industries and companies should be given soft loans to enable them to expand and employ more workers to reduce unemployment. He said the Delta State government should stop exploiting companies by empowering various task forces on the highway to exploit businessmen and women while going about their businesses.

“The state government should look within on how to create revenue by reviving the wood industry, glass industry, textile industry, ceramic industry, tin tomatoes industry. This will keep the youth employed. Kebbi State, which is located in the Sahara desert, made N150 billion from rice in 2017. They eventually partnered with Lagos State for the sales,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Hoodlums attack Lagos firemen, vandalise fire engine

Posted on Author Reporter

  Muritala Ayinla Again, suspected hoodlums have attacked and injured three firemen of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service and also vandalised the fire engine of the agency in the process. Confirming the incident, the Acting Head of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service , Mrs Margaret Adeseye expressed displeasure over the incessant […]
Metro & Crime

AbdulRazaq approves N17.7m for renovation of Kwara NUJ Secretariat

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has approved N17,760,881 for the renovation of the Nigeria Union Journalists (NUJ), Kwara State Council’s Secretariat Complex. The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, disclosed the news to the leadership of the State Council of NUJ. The renovation is expected to be completed within three months The Governor […]
Metro & Crime

ABUAD: Cartel extorts female undergraduates with nudes

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

A four-man student-cartel which specialises in cyberstalking of female undergraduates after taking possession of their nudes has been uncovered at the Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD).   The cartel was discovered by the Akin Fadeyi Foundation, FLAG’IT App and Afe ABUAD. However, the alleged leader of the ring, David Ofoeyeno (19), a 300-Level student of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica