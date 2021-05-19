Protest rocks Delta over killing of policemen

Coalition of Civil Society Organisations yesterday trooped to the streets of Asaba, Delta State, to protest the incessant killings and burning of police stations across the country. The protesters wondered why the Presidency and the state governments are collecting millions of naira as security votes but the country is in disarray. Some of their placards read: “Stop killing policemen,” “No policeman owns oil wells in Nigeria, it’s the politicians who own it,” “We want mass recruitment of police by the Police Service Commission,” among others.

The protest was led by the leader of Young Nigerian Right Organisation, Comrade Victor Ojei aka Wong box, supported by the Coordinator of HURIDE, Comrade Anthony Asakitikpo. At the Government House, Asaba, the protesters said the elected and appointed politicians were the major problem of Nigeria, not the police. Ojei said since the Federal Government had failed to guarantee the protection of lives and property, the state governments should stop politicising every opportunity which had to do with the welfare of Nigerians. According to him, the government must buy drones and surveillance equipment for all local vigilantes to protect citizens. He said: “Those who are attacking the police should send their grievances to the appropriate quarters.

The police are not happy with their poor funding, welfare and infrastructure. “Our leaders are the problem, not the police. Don’t kill Mr. A for the mistake of Mr. B. Police have the right to life, if we kill all police who will protect the common man? “We have 20 million children out of school, this makes it obvious that most of them will be driven to crimes over time; Boko Haram will recruit, bandits will recruit, kidnappers will recruit, prostitutes will recruit, etc. There must be free education from nursery to secondary.” Ojei added that existing industries and companies should be given soft loans to enable them to expand and employ more workers to reduce unemployment. He said the Delta State government should stop exploiting companies by empowering various task forces on the highway to exploit businessmen and women while going about their businesses.

“The state government should look within on how to create revenue by reviving the wood industry, glass industry, textile industry, ceramic industry, tin tomatoes industry. This will keep the youth employed. Kebbi State, which is located in the Sahara desert, made N150 billion from rice in 2017. They eventually partnered with Lagos State for the sales,” he said.

