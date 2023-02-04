News

Protest rocks Ibadan over naira crisis, fuel scarcity

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

…Youths block roads, invade secretariat, injure police officer, governor suspends campaign

Following the crisis caused by the scarcity of naira notes and scarcity of petroleum products that has lingered for weeks, some irate youths and bank customers yesterday staged protests in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital burning tyres, destroying banking activities and attacking security officers in the process. The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, had a few weeks ago introduced the newly redesigned N200, N500 and N1000 denominations across the country. Many people however, found it difficult getting the new notes, while their old notes have been trapped in banks.

The development has led to increase in commission charged by POS operators as well as difficulty in bank transfers, just as banks’ Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) did not dispense cash. The crisis also caused Governor Seyi Makinde of the state to suspend his re-election campaign. The governor’s campaign trail had visited some parts of Oyo State. He however said during the Flag-off of the Omi- Adio-Ido Road yesterday that the suspension was in solidarity with the people over “anti-people economy policies of the All progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government.”

The protesters disrupted the peace of Iwo Road, Agodi Gate, Monatan, Agodi Government Secretariat, Idi Ape among oth-ers as many of them could not get money to withdraw from the banks and their ATMs in spite of the directive by the CBN that cash should be made available to customers. The demonstrators, who were mainly youths, said that the scarcity has inflicted unbearable hardship on the people, and they called on the authorities to find an urgent solution to the problem. In the course of the protest, some angry youths injured a Police Inspector when they broke into the Governor’s office to register their grievance. Armed with dangerous weapons such as iron rods, stones, plastic chairs, broken bottles, among others, the youths were seen at the entrance of the Oyo State Secretariat, blocking a portion of the road linking Bodija to Secretariat axis with bonfire.

In his reaction, the Executive Assistant to Governor Makinde on Security Matters, CP. Sunday Odukoya (rtd) said that “the protest is out of place because what is happening affects everybody. You can’t start destroying government properties because you are affected by the policies of the Federal Government. The issues at hand affect everybody, and the governments are working to bring an end to it,” he said.

 

Our Reporters

