Protest rocks Ile-Ife over extra judicial killings

  • Angry youths seek Ooni’s intervention

 

There was a pandemonium in Ile-Ife, Osun State, as some aggrieved youths stormed the major streets of the town to protest against the alleged killing of a middle aged man identified as Olufemi Oriyomi who was arrested alongside two others for alleged ritual killings.

 

The Angry youths embarked on a massive protest against the police over the death of Oriyomi who unconfirmed reports said was a suspected internet fraudster.

 

Our correspondent gathered that angry youths in their numbers on Friday and Saturday thronged to the streets in Ile-Ife and later went to police stations located at Moore and Iloro to kick against extrajudicial killings in the State.

 

Sunday Telegraph recalls that last week a businessman named Abiola Afolabi was killed by the police who led a protest before the intervention of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola who sued for peace and assured the bereaved family of justice. A source disclosed that a police team from Osogbo Command arrested Oriyomi with two of his friends at their residence in Ile-Ife on Thursday, April 7th.

 

A friend of the deceased named Bisi while protesting in front of Ooni of Ife palace, said: “After three of my friends were arrested by the police, we raised N1.5 million to bribe them but they told us to add to it which we refused.

The police put them inside water and inserted electric shock inside it. During the torture, Oriyomi develop serious health issue and he later died. “We are here protesting at the palace of Ooni to intervene in the incessant extrajudicial killings by the police in the state.”

Protesters on Saturday clashed with the police at a police state located at Iloro area over the death of Oriyomi which the officers on dutyrepelledaftertheyattempted to outrun them.

 

One of the protesters was reportedly shot dead. Meanwhile, the police command through its spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola in a statement on Saturday claimed that operatives arrested three ritualists namely Olayade Kehinde ‘M’ 25yrs, Olufemi Oriyomi ‘M’ 21yrs and Raimi Sheriff ‘M’ 21yrs on the 7th April, 2022 at about 11 AM along Osogbo/ OAU Ife Campus Road, the Police detectives on ‘stop and search’ duty accosted three men on a motorcycle, they were flagged down, but rather than stop, sped off, and were pursued.

 

They were eventually arrested at Safejo area of Ile-Ife, and while searching, a human heart, which they claimed was one of their friend’s and various criminal charms were found on them.”

 

Speaking with our correspondent on the development, High Chief Adekola Adeyeye, the Lowa Adumula of Ile-Ife, told journalists that the traditional council had spoken to the protesting youths and asked them to stop their protest. Adeyeye added that they have also spoken to the Commission of Police, Olawale Olokode, who promised that the matter would be investigated.

 

The convener of a civil society organization, Dialogue 360, Comrade Waheed Saka, said “the Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode has lost the leadership of the police in the state. We are still on the issue of the killing of a businessman in Osogbo when police kill two people again.”

 

The government through the Commissioner of Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs Funke Egbemode called for calm over the face-off between the men of the Nigerian Police Force and the youths of Iloro area of Ile-Ife.

 

She said; “The government has ordered an immediate investigation into the remote and immediate causes of the violence, especially the alleged death of a detained suspect and shooting by men of the Nigerian Police at unarmed youths.”

 

