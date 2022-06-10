Protest rocks Owo over rumoured arrest of killers of worshipers

… police, govt deny arrest

Youths in Owo, headquarters of Owo Local Government of Nigeria on Thursday evening besieged the palace of following reports making the rounds that the perpetrators of the attack on Saint Francis Catholic Church in the town had been arrested.

The youths in their numbers who occupied the Olowo’s palace demanded that the suspects who were alleged to have been arrested the combined team of Nigerian Army, Amotekun Corps and other security agencies be brought out for immediate justice instead of the purported plan to move them to Akure, the state capital.

It was gathered that the rumour began when some persons were said to have been arrested in the bush during a military clearance operation.

A source said: “Among the six of the arrested persons, one was found with a dane gun and while they were bringing them to town, people saw them and assumed there were the attackers.”

Following the development, security operatives were drafted to the palace to prevent breakdown of law and order in Owo and in the palace, after the traditional ruler of the town, Oba Gbadegesin Ogunoye. addressed the youths.

Speaking on the situation the Special Assistant Media to the monarch, Mr. Sam Adewale, said there was no arrest and the palace wondered the source of the information leading to the invasion of the palace by the angry youths.

