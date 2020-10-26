Protesters beat, chase away contractors on Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway –Commissioner

Ogun State government yesterday blamed the slow pace of work on the repairs of the failed portions of the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway on the #EndSARS protesters.

The state Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Ade Adesanya, said the protesters had last week beaten contractors repairing the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway and chased them away from site.

This, Adesanya said, was responsible for the slow pace of palliative works on the road as the hoodlums had prevented the contractors from continuing their work on the road.

The commissioner, who disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta, said that many of the contractors were injured while more than 100 truckloads of materials meant for the road repair were currently stranded and could not get to site.

Motorists had been lamenting the poor condition of the Lagos Abeokuta Expressway, a federal road which has been in a terrible shape for over four years. Hundreds of youths from the area had, two weeks ago, protested the bad condition of the road, calling on both the Federal and the state government to urgently fix the road.

Following the protest, Adesanya said Governor Dapo Abiodun had immediately directed contractors to carry out palliative works on the failed portions of the road.

However, the commissioner explained that last week the protesters pounced on the contractors, beat and injured some of them before chasing them away from the site.

He said: “The road is a federal road, but that has not prevented the state from working on them. The road is not in the best shape, it is in terrible condition but the directive from His Excellency, Prince Dapo Abiodun, is that it doesn’t make any difference if it is a federal road, we need to make it motorable.

“For the past two and a half weeks, contractors have been working on the road, but unfortunately it had been difficult to get materials to the site in the last one week. “I directed my people that they need to double their efforts but since Monday we have only been able to get three truckloads of materials to the site.

“We have more than 100 trucks pending which are ready to go but were being challenged. Some of the contractors were beaten.

“But one thing I can assure everybody is this, as soon as we have things calm down, things will improve significantly on both roads.” Adesanya said the state was currently working with the Federal Government to take possession of the road for reconstruction.

The commissioner also disclosed that Abiodun had given the approval for the reconstruction of 12 roads which would cover 43.61km in all the three Senatorial Districts of the state.

