Protesters besiege Soludo, reject change of name, new Igwe

Some members of Nkerehi community in Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State have rejected the change of their community’s name from Nkerehi to Umuchukwu. The protesters, who were at Government House, Awka to register their displeasure told Governor Chukwuma Soludo that they have been in bondage in their own land. They alleged that a certain influential member of their community, Chief Dr. Godwin Maduka, an America- based doctor, was using his wealth to intimidate many members of the community, including unilaterally changing the name of the community from Nkerehi to Umuchukwu. The protesters who were led by Basil Igwike and the Secretary General of Nkerehi Progressive Union, Mr. Joseph Anunobi, begged Solu-do to intervene in the crisis rocking the community. Igwike who addressed government officials while being received alongside the protesters at government house lamented that besides clandestinely changing the name of the town, the traditional stool of the community has been cornered for one family, even though it is not hereditary. “Mr Governor, we are here as our brother from the same area with you, to beg you to intervene. How would you feel if someone wakes up one day and says your name is no longer your name?”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...