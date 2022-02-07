Protesters block expressway over activities of quarry owners in Ondo

There was pandemonium in Shasha area of Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State at the weekend when residents of the town blocked the road linking the southern and northern parts of the country over activities of quarry owners in the area.

The residents in their hundreds used tyres, irons and disused vehicles to block the major road, leading to gridlock on the major highway for several hours.

Many motorists who were going to Abuja from Lagos and from Akure to Northern parts of the state were stranded for hours as a result of the blockage of the road by the residents who insisted the governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu must address their grievances.

Armed with several placards with different inscriptions including “Stop demolition of our houses” “We can’t take this anymore” “Stop, it does not make sense” “No FCC rock blasting” “Say no blasting in our area” “Let our Governor hear this” and “We can’t endure any more”, the residents threatened to resume the protest on Monday unless the government listens to their grouses. Addressing reporters, the Secmust address their grievances.

Armed with several placards with different inscriptions including “Stop demolition of our houses” “We can’t take this anymore” “Stop, it does not make sense” “No FCC rock blasting” “Say no blasting in our area”

“Let our Governor hear this” and “We can’t endure any more”, the residents threatened to resume the protest on Monday unless the government listens to their grouses. Addressing reporters, the Sec

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...