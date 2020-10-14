News

Protesters defy rain to continue their #EndSWAT demand

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Protests against police brutality and extra-judicial killings continue on with a new hashtag #EndSWAT.
The protest follows the decision of the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to set up a new unit called the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team, to replace the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Unit (SARS).
According to the protesters, the agitation continues because the decision to immediately replace SARS operatives with SWAT is hasty and unpremeditated.
“All hashtags remain valid towards the struggle. Be vigilant. This is about all of us. We are all in pains right now but don’t let those we have lost die in vain. I saw the SWAT thing. Hasty. But will address,” the convener of #EndSARS Segun Awosanya populary known as Segalinks posted in Twitter on Tuesday morning.
At the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos, protesters were seen chanting songs of solidarity and demonstrating despite the early morning rain.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Why Nigerians Deserve An Apology Over APPG Report

Posted on Author Our Reporters

I am not one of those that are quick to jump into the fray to comment on issues of national concern. But, the recent report by the UK All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) got me thinking as a Nigerian, and what the future holds for Nigeria. After reading the about 56-page report, it was clear in […]
News

I kidnapped to raise money for my baby’s diapers –Suspect

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

• Police used my pastor to arrest me –Gang member “I was the person who pressurised others to kidnap her. I was only looking for money to buy diapers for my baby. Now I feel very sad that I got only N70, 000 out of N6.8 million. “I was using the motorcycle to carry gang […]
News

Raufu tasks Makinde on Ibadan Inland Dry Port

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde has been advised to make 20,000 tonnes capacity Ibadan Inland Port project being constructed at the Olodo area the hub of industrialization in the state by developing a master plan that would incorporate ancillary support projects based on the multiplier effects of the dry port to create jobs and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: