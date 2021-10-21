News

Protesters demand automatic employment for victims

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Comment(0)

Edo youths in their hundreds yesterday gathered at the Oba Ovonramwen Square, popularly called Ring Road, to mark the one year anniversary of #End- SARS protest, where they demanded for automatic employment for the victims of the protest in the state and the implementation of the report of the judicial panel that was setup by the state government.

They also requested that those still in detention as a result of the protest should be released unconditionally. Security personnel drawn from the Nigerian Police, Department of State Services (DSS), Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and members of local vigilante were on ground to ensure peace while members of the Public Works Volunteers (PUWOV) controlled traffic while the peaceful march lasted. It was a pitiable sight to see two of the victims, a fashion designer, Miracle Ailenokhoriah, who has been bedridden as a result of gunshot to his right thigh and Stephen Asekhame, whose left leg was amputated as a result of gunshot from soldiers in Auchi, a part of the state.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Atiku urges S’East, others not to dump PDP

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on Monday urged all political zones in the country not to dump the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in a message obviously targeted at members of the party in the Southeast. Reports indicate that members of the party in Southeast are set to dump the PDP for the […]
News

Missing luggage: Court orders Emirates Airlines to pay Nigerian $1.630m, N50m

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

Justice Muslim Hassan of a Federal High Court in Lagos Monday ordered Emirates Airlines to pay $1.630 million to a businessman, Mr. Orji Prince Ikem, being the amount contained in his hand luggage which went missing in the Airline’s custody during his trip to China in 2007.   The judge also ordered the Airline to […]
News

Austen-Peters features in Glo’s African Voices ChangeMakers

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Founder and Managing Director of Terra Kulture, Nigerian arts and culture centre located in Lagos, Bolanle Austen-Peters, will this weekend regale watchers of African Voices ChangeMakers, with vivid accounts of her foray into the arts market. The Cable News Network’s (CNN) magazine programme is sponsored by data grandmasters, Globacom. Dubbed by the media as “Queen […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica