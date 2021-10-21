Protesters demand automatic employment for victims

Edo youths in their hundreds yesterday gathered at the Oba Ovonramwen Square, popularly called Ring Road, to mark the one year anniversary of #End- SARS protest, where they demanded for automatic employment for the victims of the protest in the state and the implementation of the report of the judicial panel that was setup by the state government.

They also requested that those still in detention as a result of the protest should be released unconditionally. Security personnel drawn from the Nigerian Police, Department of State Services (DSS), Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and members of local vigilante were on ground to ensure peace while members of the Public Works Volunteers (PUWOV) controlled traffic while the peaceful march lasted. It was a pitiable sight to see two of the victims, a fashion designer, Miracle Ailenokhoriah, who has been bedridden as a result of gunshot to his right thigh and Stephen Asekhame, whose left leg was amputated as a result of gunshot from soldiers in Auchi, a part of the state.

