Metro & Crime

Protesters hit Ibadan streets, demand immediate release of Igboho

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Supporters of the Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo popularly known as Sunday Igboho have stormed his residence in Ibadan the Oyo State capital to demand the release of the agitator who is currently at the custody of security officials in Cotonou, Benin Republic.

Recall that Igboho was nabbed on Monday night in Cotonou while allegedly making moves to escape to Germany with his German wife.

It had been reported earlier that Olayomi Koiki, an aide to Sunday Igboho, called for a protest against his principal’s arrest.

Koiki in a statement disclosed that the agitators would stage the protest on Wednesday afternoon in Ibadan, at Igboho’s residence in Ibadan.

He said: “Please we beg all agitators to converge at Chief Sunday Igboho’s house for a peaceful demonstration to show the world the kind of person he is as one of the conditions given for his release.

“Please let’s all be at his house in Soka, Ibadan, before 12 o’clock today, thanks and God bless Yoruba nation now.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Tension as gunmen kidnap two in Ondo community

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

My husband’s abductors yet to demand ransom –Pastor’s wife Tension has engulfed the sleepy town of Ikaram- Akoko in Akoko North West Local Government Area of Ondo State following the abduction of two people by gunmen. One of the victims, identified simply as Gbodi, was abducted a few kilometres from his residence on Okeagbe-Ikaram Road […]
Metro & Crime

Bank MD jailed for N66.6m fraud

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

Imprisoned pastors get additional  jail terms for N32m theft   Former Managing Director of Achina Microfinance Bank, Aguata, Mr. Jonathan Nnamdi Udemadu, has been sentenced to prison for N66.6 million fraud. Also, Pastor Glory Okeoghene Aberefa and Rev. Vincent Okpogo, have been sentenced to prison for stealing N32,516,620.   The two men are already serving […]
Metro & Crime

Court declines to suspend Lagos council poll

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of a Federal High Court in Lagos Monday turned down a request for the suspension of the forthcoming local government elections in Lagos State. A chairmanship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Raheem Rasaki Alani, had urged the court to order the suspension of the poll scheduled for July 24, 2021, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica