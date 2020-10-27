Protesters seek justice for fallen heroes

A group, Concerned Youth Protesters, has called for justice for youths allegedly killed by officers of the Nigerian Army on October 20 at the Lekki toll gate, Lagos. At a press briefing at the weekend, Temitope Majeko dunmi and Gwen Jones said the group refused to be cowed despite the attack which left many dead and several others injured. Seeking justice for everyone affected, Majekodunmi and Jones called on all the youth to remain steadfast and not allow religion, tribe or language to affect the unity witnessed during the days of the protest across the country. “As a congregation of the men and women of the now and the future, these past two weeks or so, we have all embraced each other.

We stood hand in hand and walked shoulder to shoulder in peaceful protest against social injustice as an exercise of our civic rights. “We raised our voices, we cried together, we fed each other, we defended one another, laughed with each other, prayed for one another and cleaned up after ourselves.

“We took a bullet, several bullets, just after we regained our collective voices; we took a hard hit. Many of us are down, many depressed, many hurting, and many broken, utterly speechless. “But we have arisen, never again to lay down. The ‘soro soke’ generation. We knew it’s impossible to clean up the mess that was created over so many years in three days or even a month.

“Remember the names of the martyrs and the many others whose names we don’t know, whose faces we haven’t seen. “Think about our fathers and mothers who have fought this fight for decades. Let their memories and what they died fighting for cement your resolve to NEVER give up. We will demand justice for them until we see it, we will demand a better Nigeria until we see it. Now is the time to regroup and continue to rebuild our motherland.” Meanwhile, the group condemned the looting and destruction of properties in the country as well as attacks on government officials, especially the police.

