Protesters seek removal of Osun Youths Commissioner, Lawal

Some protesters yesterday stormed House of Assembly, Osogbo, demanding immediate removal of Osun State Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Mr. Yemi Lawal, for failure to pay allowances of coaches.

Speaking on behalf of the protesters, Taiwo Ajibola, said the Commissioner had delayed payment of allowances of athletes and coaches of the Osun State Sport Council. According to the protesters, three months allowances had not been paid, saying the Commissioner lacked knowledge on how to run sports ministry.

Ajibola said: “This is the third month that we have not received salaries. We are very angry with the commissioner and we’re here to make a peaceful demonstration by raising our placards so that the House of Assembly will be aware of our plights. “The House of Assembly has already told us that there is going to be a stakeholders meeting today in which they have invited three of our representatives to represent us at the meeting.

“If our plea is not properly attended to, we will continue with the protest until Yemi Lawal is removed as the Commissioner and our salaries being paid. “We want Yemi Lawal to be removed because he doesn’t have an idea of how to run sports. He’s a mediocre and he’s a saboteur to our sports.”

