Protesters storm FHQ to demand SARS’ disbandment

The clamour for the disbandment of the dreaded Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SARS) was taken to Abuja Thursday, as protesters besieged the entrance to Force Headquarters in Abuja to make their case.

The protesters, who were led by the publisher of Sahara Reporters, Mr. Omoyele Sowore, as well as official of the #BringBackOurGirls, Aisha Yesufu, changed the #EndSARS chorus, carried placards to convey their requests.

Their presence within the FHQ general area, caused vehicular traffic along the ever-busy Shehu Shagari Way.

And in an unusual manner the protesters poured red liquid on the road, as possible metaphor for the killings perpetrated by some operatives of the tactical squads.

As this lasted, armed policemen were stationed at strategic points, perhaps to avert any untoward situation.

On hand to address the activists, was the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, who reiterated the commitment of the leadership of the police, to reform the elite squad.

However, Sowore demanded they be addressed by the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Adamu.

