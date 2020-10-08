News

Protesters storm FHQ to demand SARS’ disbandment

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The clamour for the disbandment of the dreaded Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SARS) was taken to Abuja Thursday, as protesters besieged the entrance to Force Headquarters in Abuja to make their case.
The protesters, who were led by the publisher of Sahara Reporters, Mr. Omoyele Sowore, as well as official of the #BringBackOurGirls, Aisha Yesufu, changed the #EndSARS chorus, carried placards to convey their requests.
Their presence within the FHQ general area, caused vehicular traffic along the ever-busy Shehu Shagari Way.
And in an unusual manner the protesters poured red liquid on the road, as possible metaphor for the killings perpetrated by some operatives of the tactical squads.
As this lasted, armed policemen were stationed at strategic points, perhaps to avert any untoward situation.
On hand to address the activists, was the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, who reiterated the commitment of the leadership of the police, to reform the elite squad.
However, Sowore demanded they be addressed by the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Adamu.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Wike to FG: Bring oil bunkerers to justice

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Port Harc ourt

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has stressed the need to bring oil bunkerers to justice in view of the role they play in sabotaging the efforts of the state government to eliminate oil bunkering.   The governor disclosed this yesterday when participants of Naval Warfare College Course Four visited him at the Government House, […]
News

UNFPA distributes solar radios to adolescent girls in Gombe, A’Ibom

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has signed an agreement, amounting to NOK 24,000,000 with the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, for the implementation of a three-year project, tilted: “Integrated approach to empowering adolescent girls and women in Gombe and Akwa Ibom states through access to Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights”. The project goal, according […]
News

Senate summons minister, others over revenue leakages

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Senate, yesterday, resolved to block the country’s revenue loss from money laundering, tax evasion by international oil companies (IOCs) operating in the country, proceeds of corruption and other criminal activities involving illicit financial flows. The Senate took the decision following the consideration of a motion on “the need to review the domestic legal framework […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: