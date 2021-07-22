Metro & Crime Top Stories

Protesters storm Ibadan, demand Igboho’s release

You’re hypocritical –Afenifere tells FG, security agencies

About 200 youths y e s t e r d a y marched on the streets of Ibadan, Oyo State, to protest the arrest of the Yoruba Nation agitator, Chief Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho. Also yesterday, the Pan- Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, lampooned the Federal Government for being quick to arrest Igboho, Nnamdi Kanu and other peaceful agitators but treating those killing innocent Nigerians daily with kid gloves. However, armed policemen dispersed the protesters calling for the release of Igboho, who was arrested in Cotonou, Republic of Benin on Monday night.

The agitator was arrested by the International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL) alongside his wife, Ropo, while trying to catch a flight to Germany. The protesters yesterday took off from Igboho’s Soka house, which was raided in the early hours of July 1, 2021, by the Department of State Services (DSS) over allegations of stockpiling arms and ammunition to destabilise the country. The protesters moved from Soka to Sanyo, Felele, Challenge and to the Fresh FM, owned by a popular gospel music artiste, Yinka Ayefele, before returning to their take-off point.

The protesters displayed placards with various inscriptions such as: ‘Free Igboho now,” “I stand with Chief Sunday Adeyemo Igboho Oosa,” “Chief Sunday is fighting for freedom,” “No going back,” “Alaanu Talika, kinni Sunday se?” “E beru Olorun, Idajo yin de tan,” “E fi Ighobo sile,” and “Igboho is not a criminal,” among others. Some of the protesters, who spoke with journalists, included Oyedokun Abiodun, fondly called Aworo; David Ajulo; Azeez Sullaiman; Alhaji Yusuf Ajikobi; and Atakoro Omo Yerepe, as well as those who did not want their names in print. Ajulo said

Our Reporters

