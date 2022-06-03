Metro & Crime

Protesters storm Lagos APC Secretariat, seek fresh Reps primary in Kosofe

Posted on Author WALE ELEGBEDE Comment(0)

Stakeholders and residents from Kosofe Federal Constituency of Lagos State yesterday stormed the All Progressives Congress (APC), Secretariat on ACME Road, Agidingbi to protest the outcome of the primary that produced Mrs Kafilat Ogbara as the party’s standard-bearer for the House of Representatives seat, in the 2023 election.

The protesters, numbering about three thousand, hinged their grievances on the alleged imposition on them by some leaders of the party over their preferred candidate and the incumbent representative of the constituency, Hon. Rotimi Agunsoye. Led by the APC Chairman, Ikosi- Isheri LCDA, Loogun Sunday Jegede, they expressed disappointment as they maintained that no primary was held to pick Ogbara, just as they insisted that the member, representing the constituency, Hon. Rotimi Agunsoye should be handed the party’s ticket, being the one that had served their interest for the past seven years.

The protesters, who stormed the Secretariat as early as 8 am, were not allowed into the party office premises. They carried placards with various inscriptions such as: “We say no to fake primary,” “We say no to selection in Kosofe,” “No primary in Kosofe, “No primary election in Kosofe, give us our mandate.” Others are: “Give us our mandate, we are the grassroots, we own power of votes, give our mandate back in Kosofe,” and “Accept duly elected delegates in Kosofe,” among others.

 

