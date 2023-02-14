News

Protesting 1,500 sacked Osun teachers beg for reinstatement

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Comment(0)

The over 1,500 teachers sacked by the Osun State government yesterday protested against their sacking, appealing for reinstatement. The primary and secondary school teachers were employed by the immediate past Adegboyega Oyetola government. The placard-carrying protesters insisted that their employment followed the laid down rules, begging Governor Ademola Adeleke not to “send us back to the streets.”

One of the protesters, Adedeji Emmanuel, said they were professionally qualified to take up the job after undergoing rigorous screening. Emmanuel, who said he was posted to the Ife- East Local Government Area, further said many of them had graduated for 10 to 15 years without doing anything before being employed. He said: “I am one of the 1,500 newly recruited teachers for both primary and secondary schools.

I was given an appointment letter on September 30, 2022, and the process for this recruitment began in 2020 and all through till the year 2022 when we were told to pick up our appointment letters.” Echoing a similar view, another sacked teacher, Ishola Yunusi, said they have no place to go any longer as they have a lot of responsibilities on their shoulders.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Schoolboy, 16, charged over death of student

Posted on Author Reporter

  A 16-year-old schoolboy in Singapore has been charged with murdering a fellow student, in a case that has shocked the country. Police officers called into a high school on Monday found the body of a 13-year-old boy in a bathroom. An axe was seized as evidence. Initial investigations found that the two boys did […]
News Top Stories

Guber poll: Osun Police warn parties against rallies without approval

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola

Police have warned political parties against campaign rallies ahead of the July 16 Osun State governorship poll without approval. According to the Police Public Relations Officer, Opalola Olawoyin, the force decided to insist on approval for rallies to forestall any possible breakdown of Law and order. “This is to avoid a clash as well as […]
News

COVID-19: Sanwo-Olu, Hamzat, health workers take vaccine

Posted on Author Apollonia Adeyemi, Muritala Ayinla, Regina Otokpa, Stephen Olufemi Oni and Akeem Nafiu

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo- Olu, his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, health workers and some journalists yesterday took the first injection of the Astra Zeneca COVID-19 vaccines. Sanwo-Olu took the injection at 3:03pm while Hamzat was injected about 3:10pm at the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), Yaba. Speaking after taking the jab, Sanwo-Olu said the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica