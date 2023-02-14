Protesting 1,500 sacked Osun teachers beg for reinstatement

The over 1,500 teachers sacked by the Osun State government yesterday protested against their sacking, appealing for reinstatement. The primary and secondary school teachers were employed by the immediate past Adegboyega Oyetola government. The placard-carrying protesters insisted that their employment followed the laid down rules, begging Governor Ademola Adeleke not to “send us back to the streets.”

One of the protesters, Adedeji Emmanuel, said they were professionally qualified to take up the job after undergoing rigorous screening. Emmanuel, who said he was posted to the Ife- East Local Government Area, further said many of them had graduated for 10 to 15 years without doing anything before being employed. He said: “I am one of the 1,500 newly recruited teachers for both primary and secondary schools.

I was given an appointment letter on September 30, 2022, and the process for this recruitment began in 2020 and all through till the year 2022 when we were told to pick up our appointment letters.” Echoing a similar view, another sacked teacher, Ishola Yunusi, said they have no place to go any longer as they have a lot of responsibilities on their shoulders.

