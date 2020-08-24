News

Protests erupt in US city after police shoot black man

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Protests have erupted in the US state of Wisconsin after police shot a black man many times while responding to what they said was a domestic incident.
The man, identified as Jacob Blake, was taken to hospital for surgery and is now in intensive care, his family said.
Video posted online appears to show Blake being shot in the back as he tries to get into a car in Kenosha, reports the BBC.
Authorities in the city declared an emergency overnight curfew after unrest broke out following the shooting.
Hundreds of people marched on police headquarters on Sunday night. Vehicles were set on fire and protesters shouted “We won’t back down”.
In a public safety alert, police urged 24-hour businesses to consider closing because of “numerous” calls about armed robberies and shots being fired.
On Twitter, President Donald Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr decried the protests as “anarchy”, and reposted a series of videos depicting burning buildings and cars, purportedly filmed in Kenosha.
Officers used tear gas to try to disperse hundreds of protesters who defied the county-wide curfew, which is in place until 07:00 on Monday (12:00 GMT).
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers condemned the shooting of Blake, who was reportedly unarmed.
“While we do not have all of the details yet, what we know for certain is that he is not the first black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or our country,” he said in a statement.
“I have said all along that although we must offer our empathy, equally important is our action. In the coming days, we will demand just that of elected officials in our state who have failed to recognise the racism in our state and our country for far too long.”
Jacob Blake’s name was trending on social media and thousands signed a petition calling for the officers involved to be charged. He is now out of surgery and in stable condition, according to family and friends on social media.
The shooting comes amid heightened tensions in the US over racism and police brutality following the death of African-American man George Floyd earlier this year.
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Monday released a statement calling for a “full and transparent investigation” of the shooting.
“This morning, the nation wakes up yet again with grief and outrage that yet another Black American is a victim of excessive force,” Biden said. “The officers must be held accountable.”

What happened?

Kenosha Police Department said the “officer involved shooting” happened shortly after 17:00 on Sunday. It added that officers had provided “immediate aid” to Blake, who was taken to a hospital in Milwaukee in serious condition.
It said police had been responding to a “domestic incident” but gave no details about what led to the shooting. It is so far unclear who called police and what happened before the video recording began.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

FG partners private sector to salvage Nigeria’s economy

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Following the adverse impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the economy, the Federal Government yesterday said that in the next 12 months, it would work in close collaboration with state govern­ments and the private sector to stimulate the economy with the N2.3 trillion Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP). This the government said would prevent­ the collapse of […]
News Top Stories

Vaccines: 20 researchers apply for N67bn grants –CBN

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

T  he Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has received more than 20 applications requesting for N67 billion grants under its Healthcare Sector Research and Development Intervention Scheme (HSRDIS). CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, disclosed this during the inauguration of the Body of Experts (BoE) for Scheme in Abuja yesterday.   Emefiele explained that the programme […]
News

Obasanjo: Africa may be worst for COVID-19 if…

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has expressed fear that if Africa should relax its fight against Coronavirus Disease (COVID- 19) pandemic, the continent could become the worst affected from the economic fallout of the crisis, and millions of Africans, including youths could be pushed into extreme poverty.   According to him, the outbreak of the raging […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: