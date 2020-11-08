News

Protests: IGP orders deployment of lawful force against riotous elements

In apparent move to forestall a repeat of the recent looting and destruction of both public and private property across many cities in the country, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the deployment of lawful force to stop the activities of “violent and riotous elements”.

 

This is the second time in less than three weeks that the IGP will be issuing the directive, as the nation still counts its losses from the aftermath of the #EndSARS protests, which were later hijacked by hoodlums.

 

It also comes in the face of what appeared a re-launch of the rested protests that enveloped the country a few weeks ago.

 

In the latest directive conveyed in a statement, Saturday, by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba, Adamu ordered zonal Assistant Inspectors General (AIGs) of Police, as well as Command Commissioners across the 36 states and the FCT, to ensure ad equate protection of citizens, their personnel and those of other security agencies, and property.

 

Accordingly, the AIGs and CPs are to activate relevant provisions of the Constitution, to resist and contain violent elements.

 

“The Inspector-General of Police has ordered the deployment of all legitimate force to protect lives and property of citizens including police officers and personnel of other law enforcement agencies and their families, and to prevent attacks on private/public assets from any violent person(s) or group(s) operating under any guise.

 

“The IGP restates that Command Commissioners of Police and their supervisory Assistant Inspectors-General of Police should resist all riotous elements forthwith and checkmate any form of violent/riotous protests in line with Section 33 (1) & (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) which among other things provides for the use of such force as is reasonably necessary,” Mba said.

