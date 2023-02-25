Protests In Ibadan Over Shortfall Of Presidential Ballot Papers In Akinyele LG

Many voters at Akinyele Local Government area of Ibadan, Oyo State have protested the shortage of presidential ballot papers at Ward 10, vowing not to leave unless they get the ballot papers to vote.

According to a voter, Awe, “We have been here since morning but the problem now is that the number of ballot papers the INEC officials brought for the presidential election was less than the number of registered voters. Ballot papers for the Senate and House of Representatives were inadequate.

“Instead of 207 registered voters, only 100 ballot papers were brought for the presidential election. People who were given the two other ballots without the presidential one are angry. Something should be done”, he said.

Asked to confirm the development, the Presiding Officer for the ward, Josephine Ifedigbe (an NYSC member), told Sunday Telegraph on the phone, “It is true that instead of 207 accredited voters and 207 ballot papers given us for the Senate and the House of Representatives poll, only 100 ballot papers were given us for the presidential poll.

“We complained, but they told us that was the number available. The shortfall of 107 is now causing a great problem for us.

