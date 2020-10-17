Protests: Landlord warns lady to stop cooking in his property

A Nigerian lady identified as Iphie has revealed how her landlord sent her a message to stop cooking on his property, after finding out she was taking the food to protesters. Sharing the story on Twitter, she said her landlord is ‘anti-protests’.

He found out she was giving free food to protesters, and sent her a message to stop cooking in his compound.

“My landlord is anti-protests. He learnt I was cooking and taking food to the protests and sent me a message this morning saying I can no longer do my catering on his property. I’m not allowed to cook from home anymore. Lol. We are currently grilling, he should arrest me!”.

Her story has since garnered support from netizens who are aggressively supportive of the #EndSARS protests

